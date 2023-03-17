Series Preview: March 17 & 18 vs. Bakersfield

HENDERSON, N.V - The Silver Knights will take on the Bakersfield Condors, who are sixth in the Pacific Division, in a home-and-home series on Friday and Saturday evening. They will play in Bakersfield on Friday and return to The Dollar Loan Center on Saturday. The Knights will look to correct course after dropping their last three games, most recently to the San Jose Barracuda on Wednesday morning.

Both Head Coach Manny Viveiros and alternate captain Byron Froese expressed frustration with the team's execution.

"We gave them gifts. The goals we gave them tonight were gifts, and fully preventable," said Viveiros.

"It's a little bit disappointing, because it's such an important game here. We worked - I know we worked, but we just worked in the wrong way at times. The mistakes that we made were freebies. They were good, no question about that, we just can't give up freebies like that."

Froese echoed those sentiments.

"We gave up a lot of momentum in the second...not getting pucks out of the zone, spending a lot of time in our zone," he added.

"In the third especially, we put ourselves in a bad spot giving up that power-play goal early. And then you start having to press."

Despite frustrations, first and foremost on the mind of the coaching staff is to keep the players looking ahead so that the team can regroup for the next series.

"We have to stay positive. The guys were frustrated, because they're working hard. We're making mistakes, but we're working...it's just something that we have to keep learning from and working through. We're going to get ourselves pumped up again and ready for Bakersfield," said Viveiros.

LAST TIME OUT

The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the San Jose Barracuda on the road, 6-2. Brendan Brisson and Brayden Pachal both scored goals for Henderson.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Forward Brendan Brisson has tallied nine points (4G, 5A) for the Silver Knights in the team's last 10 games. He had a five-game point streak from February 26 to March 8, notching three goals and five assists over that span.

Henderson forward Gage Quinney collected his 100th career AHL assist against the San Diego Gulls on March 11. He is additionally just seven shy of 100 career AHL goals.

Bakersfield forward Seth Griffith leads the Condors in points with 51 (16G, 35A). Over the last five games, he has seven points, including a four-point night in the Condors' most recent game against the Barracuda.

Bakersfield forward Raphael Lavoie leads the team in goals and has recorded six points in the team's last five games. Six of those points were goals.

ACTIVE HSK POINT LEADERS

Gemel Smith: 49 (17G, 32A)

Sheldon Rempal: 45 (20G, 25A)

Gage Quinney: 42 (21G, 21A)

Lukas Cormier: 33 (9G, 24A)

Byron Froese: 29 (9G, 20A)

Brendan Brisson: 28 (11G, 17A)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Fans can watch the game on AHL TV with subscription. Fans can also listen to the radio broadcast on 1230 The Game.

