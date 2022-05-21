Game Information: Toledo Mud Hens (20-18) vs. Indianapolis Indians (20-18)

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 6:35 PM ET

GAME #39 / HOME #22: Toledo Mud Hens (20-18) vs. Indianapolis Indians (20-18)

PROBABLES: RHP Markus Solbach (0-0, -.--) vs. RHP Osvaldo Bido (0-2, 3.76)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Indians launched a season-high three home runs last night to beat the Mud Hens, 5-2. Ji-Hwan Bae began the scoring with a home run on the first pitch of the game, his second leadoff shot of the season. Before Toledo could get on the board, Mason Martin launched a one-out, two-run homer to following a Cal Mitchell single. The Indians hit for the cycle in the frame to extend their lead to 4-0, with a Canaan Smith-Njigba double and Travis Swaggerty run-scoring single completing the feat. Two Mud Hens runs scored in the top of the second, but Swaggerty began the bottom half of the frame with a solo shot into the right-field corner.

MARTIN MASHING: Mason Martin launched his team-leading seventh home run of the season last night to extend his hitting streak to seven games since 5/13 at Charlotte. He has recorded one extra-base hit in each of his last six games (two doubles, one triple, three home runs). The Indians' April Player of the Month had a slow start to May, going just 2-for-30 with one extra-base hit in his first eight games. Since, he's hitting .346 (9-for-26) with an .846 slugging percentage and 1.260 OPS. He currently leads Triple-A with a career-high five triples and also ranks among International League leaders in extra-base hits (2nd, 23), doubles (T-6th, 11), slugging percentage (T-7th, .576) and total bases (T-8th, 76).

WE'VE GOT THE SWAG: Travis Swaggerty went 2-for-3 last night with a triple and home run, marking his first game since 4/21 vs. Columbus with an extra-base hit. It was his first game with multiple extra-base hits since 8/17/19 with High-A Bradenton at Lakeland when he hit a pair of solo home runs. Swaggerty now has just four extra-base hits in 22 games this season but has been heating up as of late. In seven May games, he is hitting .318 (7-for-22) with a .945 OPS.

GOING STREAKING: The Indians own two of the three longest on-base streaks in the International League this season, all of which are still active. Canaan Smith-Njigba (22 games) and Ji-Hwan Bae (19) both recorded extra-base hits last night to extend their on-base streaks. Smith-Njigba, Bae and Cal Mitchell (16) all have notched at least a 16-game on-base streak in just 38 team games this season. In all of 2021, Bligh Madris (26), Anthony Alford (25) and Tucupita Marcano (16) were the only Indians batters to reach base safely in 16-plus consecutive games. More details about Smith-Njigba and Bae's active streaks are listed below:

Canaan Smith-Njigba - Smith-Njigba's 22-game on-base streak currently ranks as the longest in the IL this season and the third-longest active streak in Triple-A behind El Paso's Taylor Kohlwey (29) and Nomar Mazara (28). His streak began with a single on 4/22 vs. Columbus, and since he owns a .264 batting average (19-for-72) with a .418 on-base percentage. During that time, he has taken almost as many walks (19) as strikeouts (22). Smith-Njigba's longest career on-base streak came in 2017 with the GCL Yankees East, his first year in professional baseball, when he reached base safely in a GCL-leading 27 consecutive games with a .360 average (31-for-86) from 8/3-9/1.

Ji-Hwan Bae - Bae is currently working an 19-game on-base streak, which trails Smith-Njigba and Durham's Rene Pinto (20) for the third-longest in the IL this season. Since his streak began on 4/27 at Iowa, Bae has hit safely in 14 of his 19 games with a .357 average (22-for-70) with a .453 on-base percentage and 1.096 OPS. All four of his home runs and 10 of his 12 total extra-base hits this season have come in that time span. He has also struck out just 10 times compared to 14 walks. Bae's longest career on-base streak lasted 25 games from 8/15-9/15/21 with Double-A Altoona, in which he registered a .348 average (31-for-89) with a .459 on-base percentage.

CYCLING THE BASES: With last night's cycle in the bottom of the fourth inning (Cal Mitchell single, Mason Martin two-run home run, Canaan Smith-Njigba double and Travis Swaggerty RBI triple), the Indians have now hit for the cycle in an inning as a team twice over the last five games. On Sunday at Charlotte, Jason Delay doubled, Josh Bissonette singled, Oneil Cruz launched a three-run homer and Ji-Hwan Bae tripled - all in consecutive at-bats - to lead to a four-run top of the eighth inning. Prior to this season, the last time the Indians hit for the cycle as a team in one inning was the bottom of the seventh on 4/6/19 vs. Toledo at Victory Field. In that inning, Jason Rogers and Max Moroff launched home runs, Jose Osuna and Elias Diaz doubled, Christopher Bostic tripled and Danny Ortiz capped the feat with a one-out single.

WELCOME TO THE SPACE CAM: Cam Alldred surrendered one hit in two innings yesterday to extend his scoreless streak to 15.0 consecutive innings dating back to 4/20 vs. Columbus. It is the longest scoreless streak by an Indians pitcher this season. In that span of eight appearances (one start), Alldred is 2-0 with a 1.13 WHIP and .208 average against (11-for-53).

TONIGHT: The Indians will look to clinch a series win against their long-time International League rival, the Toledo Mud Hens, in tonight's 6:35 PM ET game at Victory Field. The Indians and Mud Hens are no strangers to each other, facing off every year since 1998. In that time, the Indians have lost only five season series against Toledo, the last coming in 2014 (10-11). In 2021, the Indians went 7-5 vs. the Mud Hens at Victory Field but finished the year with a 9-9 record against the familiar foe. Osvaldo Bido will take the mound today against Markus Solbach, who is making his Mud Hens debut.

THIS DATE IN 1987: Dennis Martinez fired a one-hit shutout in a 5-0 win for the Indians against Buffalo at Bush Stadium. Martinez finished with five strikeouts in the 9.0-inning complete game. Left fielder Tom Romano and third baseman Jeff Reynolds both hit home runs for Indy while second baseman Johnny Paredes and first baseman Razor Shines notched two hits apiece.

