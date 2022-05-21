Double Header Sunday
May 21, 2022 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
Two games for the price of one! Any Sunday ticket gets you access to BOTH games Sunday! All military and their dependents get FREE tickets at the Miller Electric Box Office courtesy of CSX. Following the game kids get to run the bases! The Jumbo Shrimp will be wearing special patriotic jerseys which you can bid on HERE. Gates open at Noon.
ON DECK WITH THE JUMBO SHRIMP: After going on the road the Jumbo Shrimp will return home on Tuesday June 7th through Sunday June 12 hosting the Triple-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, the Gwinnett Stripers.
âOur next Family Movie Night is Saturday, June 4 presented by TIAA Bank & Fun 4 First Coast Kids.
Entry is just $1 per person at the gate!
Join us for another Family Movie Night at 121 Financial Ballpark as we show "Paw Patrol the Movie". We'll have face painting and balloon twisting, kids zone activities, concessions, and invite kids to come for a pre-movie costume parade on the field! Parking is FREE in Lot P and entry is just $1 per person at the gate and attendees can sit in seats in the stadium seating bowl or bring a blanket to sit on the outfield.
