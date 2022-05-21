Saturday's Bulls-Jumbo Shrimp Tilt in Jacksonville Postponed by Inclement Weather

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Saturday evening's scheduled contest between the Durham Bulls and Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at 121 Financial Field has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up in Jacksonville as part of a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon, with game one starting at 1:05pm ET. Both games are scheduled to last seven innings, with a 30-minute break between games.

The Bulls return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, May 24 to start a six-game home series versus the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. First pitch of that series' opener is set for 6:35pm.

Tickets for that game and all remaining 2022 home dates can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com/tickets.

