Saturday's Bulls-Jumbo Shrimp Tilt in Jacksonville Postponed by Inclement Weather
May 21, 2022 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - Saturday evening's scheduled contest between the Durham Bulls and Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at 121 Financial Field has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up in Jacksonville as part of a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon, with game one starting at 1:05pm ET. Both games are scheduled to last seven innings, with a 30-minute break between games.
The Bulls return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, May 24 to start a six-game home series versus the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. First pitch of that series' opener is set for 6:35pm.
Tickets for that game and all remaining 2022 home dates can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 21, 2022
- Saturday's Bulls-Jumbo Shrimp Tilt in Jacksonville Postponed by Inclement Weather - Durham Bulls
- Sanchez Clubs Grand Slam, WooSox Comeback Effort Falls Short - Worcester Red Sox
- Jumbo Shrimp and Bulls Washed out Saturday Night - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- RailRiders Rebound from Blown Lead, Edge Worcester - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Mets Seven-Run Comeback Not Enough in 12-11 Loss to Bisons in 11 Innings on Saturday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Game Information: Toledo Mud Hens (20-18) vs. Indianapolis Indians (20-18) - Indianapolis Indians
- Bisons Survive with a 12-11 Extra Inning Victory against Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- May 21 Game Notes: Iowa vs. Columbus - Iowa Cubs
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 21 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.