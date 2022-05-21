Bisons Survive with a 12-11 Extra Inning Victory against Syracuse

In one of the wildest games in the Modern Era, the Buffalo Bisons were able to escape against the Syracuse Mets with a 12-11 victory in 11 innings at Sahlen Field on Saturday afternoon.

The Bisons jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead after Syracuse starter Mike Montgomery allowed four runs and did not get out of the opening inning. Samad Taylor hit a three-run double that gave the team a 3-0 lead and then he scored thanks to an Otto Lopez RBI single.

A pair of home runs extended Buffalo's lead to 7-0 through five innings. Logan Warmoth's third homer of the season scored a pair and made it 6-0 through four.

The Gabriel Moreno's first Triple-A homer was a lead-off solo shot in the last of the fifth that gave the Bisons a seven-run lead.

Thomas Hatch was nearly perfect on the mound, going the first six innings without allowing a hit. The righty surrendered just one walk and struck out six in his scoreless effort. He turned the no-hit bid over to the bullpen, however the Mets chipped away.

Nick Dini's two-run homer in the top of the seventh got Syracuse on the scoreboard trailing 7-2. Then the visitors scored seven runs in the top of the eighth to lead Buffalo 9-7. The Herd committed three errors in the frame, allowing Syracuse to bring 11 batters to the plate.

The Bisons answered right back to tie the game 9-9. Both runs scored on a fielder's choice off the bat of Josh Fuentes. The first baseman Mark Vientos was charged with the error that tied the score in the bottom of the eighth.

Syracuse scored a pair of runs in the top of the 10th inning off of Herd reliever Graham Spraker. But Moreno came through for Buffalo, delivering a two-run base hit that tied the game 11-11 in extra innings. Warmoth and Eric Stamets both scored on the base hit.

Taylor scored the game-winning run thanks to an errant throw by Cody Bohanek on a ground ball off the bat of Otto Lopez. Taylor scored from second and delivered the fourth win of the series of five games so far.

Adrian Hernandez worked the top of the 11th and recorded his third win of the season. The two teams will close out the six-game set on Sunday afternoon with a 1:05 p.m. first pitch.

