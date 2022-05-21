Jumbo Shrimp and Bulls Washed out Saturday Night
May 21, 2022 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Thursday's scheduled contest between the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and the Durham Bulls has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Sunday, with first pitch of game one set for 1:05 p.m. ET. Game two of the doubleheader will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Each game will be a seven-inning contest.
Fans holding a ticket for Saturday, May 21 are able to exchange their ticket to any remaining 2022 game at the Miller Electric Box Office. Exchange may be made anytime the box office is open, at equal or lesser value, subject to availability.
Coverage to Sunday's doubleheader will begin at 12:50 p.m. ET on ESPN 690, ESPN690.com and MiLB.tv.
