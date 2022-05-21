First Inning Grand Slam Too Much for Chasers to Overcome

PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers (20-20) dropped game five-of-six against the St. Paul Saints (16-21) 4-2 as the Saints snapped their 11-game losing streak with tonight's win.

The Saints got on the board right away with a grand slam with nobody out in the first to take an early 4-0 lead.

Omaha responded in the second when RF Brewer Hicklen hit a double to start the inning. 3B Clay Dungan and DH Freddy Fermin walked to load the bases with a no-outs before C William Hancock hit a fielder's choice to score Hicklen and give Omaha its first run. The Storm Chasers left a pair of runners on to end the inning trailing 4-1.

Omaha got a leadoff single to start the fifth but couldn't capitalize in the inning.

LHP Marcelo Martinez (Loss, 1-3) got his first start since coming from back from Double-A NW Arkansas and threw 5.0 innings, allowing just the four runs in the first.

In the seventh, CF JaCoby Jones reached on a throwing error by the Saints, ending up at second when the ball went out of play. SS Iván Castillo moved him to third with a groundout before LF Nick Pratto drew a walk to put runners at the corners with two away. The runners would become the seventh and eighth runners stranded through the first seven innings as Omaha was not able to keep the rally going.

Fermin hit a single into centerfield to start Omaha's half of the ninth still trailing 4-1. Jones drew a walk and Hancock juiced the bases with a single into center. A Saints error would plate Omaha's second run of the game, but the ninth inning push fell short as St. Paul took game five of the series 4-2.

When all was said and done, Omaha stranded 10 runners in the game and hit 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

The Storm Chasers wrap-up their series with the St. Paul Saints tomorrow. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. from Werner Park and coverage begins at 1:45 p.m. with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.

