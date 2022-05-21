Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 21 vs. Lehigh Valley

May 21, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (22-18) vs. Rochester Red Wings (25-15)

Saturday - 7:05 p.m. ET - Frontier Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio | TV: MiLB.tv

RHP Colton Eastman (0-3, 4.73) vs. RHP Jackson Tetreault (2-2, 3.86)

FEEL NO WAYS: The Red Wings dropped Friday night's matchup against Lehigh Valley, 10-2, the club's third loss in the last four games...second basemen Lucius Fox picked up the lone multi-hit performance of the night for the Wings' offense, going 3-for-4 with a homer, double, and two RBI...Wings pitchers struggled against Lehigh hitters, allowing nine earned runs on 14 hits (29 in last two contests)...while surrendering 33 runs over the past four games, the Wings have gotten back to their former punch out ways, collecting 13 strikeouts last night against the Pigs while walking just two batters...five different Wings picked up a knock in yesterday's contest including catcher Tres Barrera who picked up the other extra-base hit last night, doubling in the bottom of the second...RHP Jackson Tetreault will get the nod for the Red Wings tonight who look to stay alive in the series contest.

WINGS WRAPPED IN BACON: The Wings have struggled to find success against the IronPigs this season, compiling a 3-7 record against the Bacon Men this year, yet remain in first place in the IL East (25-15) thanks to their 22-8 record against all other opponents...the Wings starting pitching staff has struggled versus Lehigh with a collective team ERA of 7.95 (76 runs, 86.0 innings), in comparison to a 3.94 team ERA against all other opponents (92 runs, 210.0 innings)...the team is averaging 8.4 Ks/9 in comparison to 9.2 Ks/9 versus all other opponents, giving up six walks per game against Lehigh in comparison to just three walks per game against all other teams...Red Wings pitchers have surrendered 11 of 31 homers allowed this season to the IronPigs, over half of the Bacon Men's bombs have come from Darick Hall who has six.

SEEKING A SAVIOR: RHP Jackson Tetreault will toe the rubber tonight in hopes of changing the Red Wings fortune versus the Pigs...in his last start, the righty went 4.1 innings, giving up two runs and striking out four...Tetreault has been very good in May, showcasing a 1.23 ERA over 14.2 innings of work across three starts...his 37 strikeouts leads the team in that category and his 9.0 K/9 is first amongst all Wings starters.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX: Down 2-0 in the bottom of the second, second baseman Lucius Fox hit a game-tying two-run homer off RHP Michael Mariot...the homer was Fox's first long ball since October 1st, 2021 at Iowa with Omaha (KC)...Fox has slugged versus Lehigh, hitting for the cycle over the course of the series...his stat line reads 8-for-15 with a HR, 3B, 2B and 4 RBI...dating back to the final game of the Worcester series (5/12), Fox has collected 10 hits in just 19 at-bats.

STILL TOP DAWG: Following yesterday's loss against Lehigh Valley, the Wings still hold a 13-4 record, the best in the IL in the month of May...Rochester sits atop the International League East at 25-15, leading second place Buffalo (TOR) by two games in the divisional race...this marks the 18th consecutive day Rochester has woken up in first place.

THIS IS NOT KOSHER: The first-place Wings hold a season record of 25-15 but struggle against the IronPigs, accumulating a 3-7 record against the Pennsylvania squad...roughly 43% of Rochester's losses coming at the hands of the Bacon Men...the IronPigs are the lone squad to give the Red Wings trouble, handing the club their only series loss thus far and currently lead the Wings in their second series, 3-1...should Lehigh Valley win today's game, they'd take the second series against Rochester this season...since the franchise move from Ottawa to Allentown in 2008, the Wings have compiled a 107-130 record against the Pigs.

TWO-WAY TRES: Catcher Tres Barrera showed off his arm last night, retiring his 10th base runner attempting to swipe a bag this year, his second consecutive game doing so, tying him for first in the International League in catching runners on the base paths...having committed only two errors in 111.0 innings behind the dish, Barrera posts a .992 fielding percentage, good for fifth in the International League amongst catchers...Barrera also picked up a double last night, marking his 10th game this season with an extra base hit...Barrera posts a .307 AVG (27-for-88), good for fifth best on the club.

WELL THAT ESCALATED QUICKLY: Through the Lehigh Valley series thus far Wings starters have struggled, compiling a 13.85 earned run average in 13.0 innings of work...Rochester starters also rank last in the International League with a 6.53 ERA, third last in opposing batting average (.276, 178-for-645), and second last for WHIP (1.59) through the season thus far....comparatively, Lehigh Valley starters rank second to last with a 6.02 ERA, fifth worst in opposing batting average (.275, 154-for-559) and third to last with a similar 1.59 WHIP.

CAUGHT STREAKING: The Wings extended their extra-base hit-streak to 40 games this season, making them one of four teams in the International League to log an extra base knock in all of their games this season...after picking up two doubles last night as a team, the Wings hold their second place spot on the doubles (76) leaderboard in the IL...additionally, Rochester is second in triples (12) and hold the crown for batting average (.270, 371-for-1374) in the IL in 2022.

