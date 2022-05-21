RailRiders Rebound from Blown Lead, Edge Worcester

May 21, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







WORCESTER, MA -The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders won a thriller on Saturday by a 7-6 final over the Worcester Red Sox. After losing a 6-0 lead, Esteven Florial gave the RailRiders the lead in the ninth inning with an RBI single for the win.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre started the scoring in the top of the second inning. Max McDowell drove home Derek Dietrich with a double. Armando Alvarez just missed a home run, flying out to deep center field to bring home Ronald Guzman on a sacrifice fly.

SWB added a pair of runs in the fourth when Alvarez did hit a home run, a two-run shot for his third of the year. Greg Bird followed suit with a two-run homer in the fifth inning as the RailRiders jumped out to a 6-0 lead, their largest of the series. RailRiders' starter Manny Banuelos was solid in 5.2 innings of work. The southpaw struck out a season-high seven batters in shutout baseball, allowing just five baserunners on three hits and two walks.

Tempers flared in the top of the sixth inning. After Alvarez flew out to deep left for the final out of the inning, he and WooSox reliever Eduard Bazardo exchanged words and made physical contact. The benches and bullpens cleared, leading to the first brawl for the RailRiders this season. Both Alvarez and Bazardo were ejected by home plate umpire Robert Nunez.

Worcester found offense in the home half of the seventh. With the bases loaded, Yolmer Sanchez launched a grand slam to the left field berm to cut the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lead to two, 6-4. They would tie the game in the eight after a bases-loaded catcher's interference followed by a walk to knot the game at six.

With one out in the ninth inning, Ryan LaMarre one-hopped over the wall in center for a ground-rule double. Florial dropped a single into shallow center in front of a sliding Jarren Duran for a 7-6 advantage. The WooSox threatened with three baserunners in the ninth, but Shelby Miller stranded two runners on to end the game. The win snapped a four-game losing streak and gave the RailRiders their first victory at Polar Park this season. Miller (1-1) was charged with a blown save (1) but took the win. Durbin Feltman (0-3) gave up the go-ahead run in the ninth and took the loss.

The RailRiders and WooSox will wrap up the series on Sunday starting at 1:05 PM. Ken Waldichuk will make his Triple-A debut. All the action can be heard on swbrailriders.com starting at 12:45 PM.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

14-26

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.