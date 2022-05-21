Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (13-26) vs Worcester Red Sox (19-21)

Game 40 | Road Game 22 | Polar Park | Worcester, MA | Saturday, May 21, 2022 | First Pitch 4:05 PM

LHP Manny Bañuelos (0-2, 2.88) vs RHP Brian Keller (0-2, 6.33)

BAUÑELOS: Took loss despite quality start, going 6.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, ER, HBP, 5 K vs Syracuse 5/12 at PNC Field (3-0 L)

KELLER: Pitched 2.0 innings of relief, giving up 5 R, 4 ER, 5 H, BB, K, ND 5/13 vs Rochester (6-4 L)

LAST TIME OUT

WORCESTER, MA (May 20, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Worcester Red Sox on Friday by a 6-2 final. JP Sears struck out seven batters in relief. Oswald Peraza hit his fourth home run of the year.

Deivi García surrendered a pair of runs in each of the first and second innings in his first appearance with the RailRiders in thirteen days. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre went down 4-0 by the end of the second inning. In the top of the third, SWB struck for two. Estevan Florial singled to begin the frame. Peraza then lifted a two-run home run to left field off Worcester starter Thomas Pannone. It was his fourth home run of the season.

After Vinny Nittoli got the RailRiders out of a jam in the third inning with a pair of strikeouts, Sears took over and was stellar. Sears retired the first 15 batters he saw in a row with seven strikeouts. He walked the final batter he saw before turning the ball over to Zach Greene. Greene allowed the runner to score, charging Sears with an earned run. He also allowed one of his own. After the eighth inning, the WooSox led 6-2.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre went silently in the ninth inning to fall to the WooSox. Worcester has now won the series with four straight wins. García (0-3) was charged with his third loss of the season. Pannone (3-1) struck out five and earned his third win.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are on the road for their first trip to Polar Park as they take on the Worcester Red Sox. The two teams are scheduled to play 24 games against each other this season with the first two series of the year in Massachusetts. Polar Park opened in 2021 as this is just the second season of this ballpark's existence. The RailRiders played here 19 times last season, going 11-8 at Polar Park. They will play 12 games in Worcester this season.

BIDI BIDI BAÑ BAÑ - Manny Bañuelos takes the ball today for his first career start at Polar Park. He has never faced Worcester in their current iteration, but faced the Pawtucket Red Sox four times before. The last time he saw this franchise was on June 27, 2015 while as a member of the Gwinnett Stripers, pitching at McCoy Stadium. Bañuelos was not initially slated to start today's game, but the original probable pitcher JP Sears pitched during Friday night's game in relief. Today will be Bañuelos' fifth start of the season. He has yet to be charged with more than two runs in any one outing as a starter this season.

TAKE A WALK - The RailRiders have drawn just three walks in the first four games of this series. The fewest walks the RailRiders have drawn in a six-game series this season is 18, which occurred last week against the Syracuse Mets. They struck out 54 times in that series, averaging nine strikeouts per game. At this pace (10.25 strikeouts per game), they would surpass that strikeout total (on pace for 61.5 strikeouts) while drawing fewer walks (0.75 walks per game, which would equal 4.5 walks in the series).

YA GOTTA SCORE - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has yet to score more than three runs in a single game this series. When the RailRiders score three runs or less, they are 3-21 (.125 winning percentage) this year. During the 2021 season, the RailRiders were 12-32 (.272 winning percentage) in those same games. This team has yet to be shut out in the series, but have been shut out six time this year. In 2021, they were shut out eight times all season.

IS THE WORD - Greg Bird had his batting average drop to .143 on the season after an 0 for 4 performance on May 13. Since then, Bird has a four-game hitting streak where he is 5 for 16 with a solo home run and two doubles, raising his season average 29 points. His two double performance on Wednesday evening was the fourth time this season a RailRider hit two doubles in a game.

STREAKY - Greg Bird enters today on a four-game hitting streak... Miguel Andújar's four-game hitting streak and nine-game on base streak were snapped on Friday with an 0 for 4 performance... Esteven Florial and Ronald Guzmán have hits in three-straight games... Shelby Miller and Reggie McClain have not been charged with a run in four straight appearances... Derek Dietrich is hitless in his first four games with the RailRiders...

WALKING OFF, BUT NOT HAPPY - The RailRiders suffered their fourth walk off loss of the season on Thursday night 3-2 in their 38th game. Thirty-eight games into the 2021 year, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre had lost just once on a walk off. They were walked off on four times in the entirety of the 2021 season, one of those to Worcester on July 14 (wild pitch from Braden Bristo).

QUICK HITS - Of their 26 losses this season, the RailRiders have lost eight of those by just one run... Including this series, the RailRiders are 11-12 all-time at Polar Park... Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is searching for their 200th franchise victory over the Worcester/Pawtucket franchise... Worcester is the only opposing team the RailRiders visit twice (series) before hosting this season... SWB has one more win (7) on the road than they do at home (6)... After winning their first four games on the road, the RailRiders have a 3-14 mark away from PNC Field...

ON DECK - The RailRiders will be on the road this week to face the Worcester Red Sox in their first trip to Massachusetts this year. They will return home on Tuesday, May 24 to host the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. It's "Twosday". Get 2-for-1 lawn or bleacher seats online only and enjoy $2 Landshark Lager tallboys for two hours after gates open, presented by PrimoHoagies & The River.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees (28-10) were rained out yesterday in New York against the Chicago White Sox. Nester Cortes, who was supposed to pitch Friday, takes the ball for day baseball against Dallas Keuchel at 1:05 PM... In their second game as the Zorros de Somerset, the Somerset Patriots (24-12) defeated the Reading Fightin Phils 6-2. Rodolfo Duran (3) sent a no-doubt two-run home run to left field. Oliver Dunn (2) also homered. Luis Medina takes the ball tonight at 6:35 PM... Friday night's game between the Hudson Valley Renegades (16-19) and the Brooklyn Cyclones at Maimonides Park was postponed to inclement weather. They'll play a doubleheader on Sunday. T.J. Sikkema starts tonight at 6:00 PM... The Tampa Tarpons (15-21) snapped a five-game losing streak after defeating the St. Lucie Mets at George M. Steinbrenner Field 7-3. RHP Juan Carela toed the rubber for the Tarpons and continued his solid month of May with 5.2 strong innings on the mound. Carela struck out six Mets while surrendering three runs (two earned) over six hits and four walks. Chandler Champlain takes the hill tonight at 6:30 PM...

