Game Information: St. Paul Saints (69-72) vs. Indianapolis Indians (71-70)

September 20, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 6:35 PM ET

GAME #142 / Home #71: St. Paul Saints (69-72) vs. Indianapolis Indians (71-70)

PROBABLES: RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (1-0, 2.55) vs. RHP Osvaldo Bido (3-7, 4.40)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: A pair of two-run home runs by Tucupita Marcano and Brendt Citta in a five-run second inning and stellar pitching led the Indianapolis Indians to a series-opening win over the St. Paul Saints on Monday night, 9-1. The Indians went up by one in the bottom of the first after a throw down to second base by catcher Ryan Jeffers on a Ji-Hwan Bae stolen base attempt hit starter Austin Schulfer in the back of the head. With one out and one runner on in the bottom of the second, Indianapolis went up big and tacked on insurance runs. Following a leadoff walk to Taylor Davis, Marcano launched his third Triple-A homer of the season far out into the right-field corner to extend the lead, 3-0. Another walk to Hoy Park set up another run as Ji-Hwan Bae followed with his 22nd double of the campaign. Citta came up next, smoking the first strike to him onto the right-center field berm. The next two Indians runs came courtesy of Travis Swaggerty, who roped an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth and lined a run-scoring single in the bottom of the sixth. Indy would tack on one more eighth when Mason Martin singled home Citta against Nash Knight, a position player on the mound. With last night's win, the Indians broke their six-game losing skid and earned their first win of the 12-game homestand.

SHOVING BY COMMITTEE: Indians' pitching surrendered only one run in Monday night's contest and issued one walk compared to 15 combined strikeouts. Indy's 15 strikeouts was its most since Aug. 5 vs. Louisville (16). Starting pitcher Cody Bolton opened with 3.0 scoreless frames and recorded five of nine outs via strikeout, MLB rehabber entered and collected two punchouts. Zach Matson entered to continue the shutout bid, surrendering one hit over 2.0 innings and earning his first win of the season.

CITTA THE HITTA: After going hitless and snapping his six-game hitting streak on Sunday afternoon, Brendt Citta went back to the hot hitting on Monday night, going 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, a double and two walks. In the month of September, he is hitting .350 (14-for-40) with eight runs scored, four doubles, three home runs and nine RBI. His nine total homers split between Indy and Double-A Altoona (4) are a career high, besting his 2019 total of three between Rookie-Advanced Bristol and Short Season-A West Virginia.

SWIPING BASES: As a team, the Indians have 146 total stolen bases, their most since snagging a league-leading 168 in 2015 with Alen Hanson and Keon Broxton at the head of the baserunning charge. This season's total currently ranks fifth among all Triple-A and it would be the first time the Indians finished in the top five since stealing the second-most in 2018 (111). Ji-Hwan Bae has a team-leading 29 stolen bases - ranks 10th among International League leaders - which is the most by an Indians baserunner since Kevin Newman swiped 28 bags in 2018.

BEE-DO BEE-DO BEE-DO: Osvaldo Bido will take the hill for his 31st appearance and 24th start of the season. Last Wednesday vs. Toledo, the right-hander surrendered just one run over 5.0 innings with two walks and five punchouts. Bido has struck out seven-or-more batters five times this season, four of which have come in his last seven starts. Over his first 15 appearances (through June 22), he registered a 1.21 strikeout-to-walk ratio (34 BB, 41 K). In his last 13 games (since June 28), that ratio has bumped up to 2.86 K/BB (24 BB, 63 K). Tonight, will mark his fourth appearance (2nd start) against the Saints this season, he is 0-1 with an 7.83 ERA (8er/9.2ip) and 15 strikeouts.

TONIGHT: The Indians will look to carry over their offensive success from last night as they continue their six-game series with St. Paul to conclude their 2022 home schedule. The two squads are meeting for the fourth time this season and the second time at Victory Field. They first met at CHS Field on April 12-17 and then May 24-29, with the Saints taking seven of those 12 games and the Indians take three of four games at Victory Field with five games remaining. Tonight, the Indians will aim to take season series lead in their 17th matchup against the Saints at 6:35 PM ET at Victory Field. Taking the mound for Indianapolis tonight is RHP Osvaldo Bido (4-7, 4.40), who will be making his 24th start of the season. Countering for St. Paul is right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson (1-0, 2.55), who has never faced Indianapolis.

WELCOME TO ENDY: Pittsburgh's No. 6 prospect catcher Endy Rodriguez will make his Triple-A debut tonight after an impressive season with High-A Greensboro and Double-A Altoona. The 22-year-old currently leads all Pirates farmhands with 87 RBI, A .580 slugging percentage, .986 OPS, 138 total hits, 37 doubles, 64 extra-base hits, 253 total bases and 90 runs scored. He also ranks among organizational leaders in average (2nd, .317), home runs (T-2nd, 24), on-base percentage (5th, .406) and walks (5th, 60). Since being promoted from Greensboro to Altoona on Aug. 9, he hit .356 (42-for-118) with a .678 slugging percentage and a 1.120 OPS.

HOOSIER HOMECOMING: Former Indiana Hoosier and Fishers, Ind. native Matt Gorski is among the influx of prospects to join the squad this week. The 24-year-old outfielder appeared in just 80 games between Bradenton (five), Greensboro (37) and Altoona (38) this season after being sidelined with a quad injury on June 30. Across all three levels, he hit .278 (79-for-284) with 24 home runs and 20 stolen bases. At the time of his injury, he led all Pirates minor leaguers with 23 home runs - 11 more than anyone else - 60 RBI, a .664 slugging percentage, 1.039 OPS, 37 extra-base hits, 156 total bases and 56 runs scored.

