SWB RailRiders Game Notes

September 20, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (77-63) vs Lehigh Valley IronPigs (73-67)

Game 14 | Road Game 70 | Coca-Cola Park | Allentown, PA | Tuesday, September 20, 2022 | First Pitch 7:05 PM

RHP Mitch Spence (3-2, 3.61) vs RHP Noah Skirrow (0-1, 4.09)

SPENCE: Earned win, 6.0 IP, 4 H, ER, BB, 7 K vs Worcester 9/14 (4-1 W)

SKIRROW: Took loss, 5.0 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 2 HR, 4 BB, 10 K (season-high) @ Rochester 9/13 (5-3 L)

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (September 18, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (77-63) were defeated by the Worcester Red Sox 3-2 on Sunday afternoon. Blake Perkins went 2-for-4 with a triple and one RBI.

The RailRiders started the scoring in the first after Perkins was brought in on a Ronald Guzmán RBI double. Guzmán finished the series 6-for-19 with two home runs and five driven in. Worcester tied the game at one against RailRiders' starter Chi Chi González in the third courtesy of Bobby Dalbec's third home run this weekend. González allowed that lone tally over five strong innings with six punchouts.

Dalbec's weekend tear continued in the sixth as his second big fly of the day broke the tie and gave Worcester a 3-1 lead. The RailRiders loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom half of the frame after Chad Bell, Michael Beltre and Matt Pita all reached. Bell and Beltre combined to get on base seven times in the contest.

However, SWB managed only one run from that opportunity and trailed 3-2 heading into the game's final third. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre left 11 runners on base and went 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position. Luke Bard, Deivi García and Zach Greene combined to pitch three scoreless frames out of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's bullpen, but the offense couldn't mount a rally in the 3-2 final. Bryan Mata (2-0) earned the win with five innings of one-run ball. Major League rehabber Scott Effross (0-1) was saddled with the loss for the RailRiders.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are on their final road trip of the regular season to face the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. SWB has played just three games at Coca-Cola Park this year, losing two of three back in July.

I SAID YES, YES, YES - The RailRiders currently have four Major League rehabbers on their roster: Zack Britton, Scott Effross, Luis Severino and Miguel Castro. It's the most they've had at any one point this season. Prior to September 7 when Britton joined for the first time, the RailRiders had had six MLB rehabbers all season.

DO WE KNOW EACH OTHER? - While IronPigs starter Noah Skirrow has not faced Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before, he did see Yankees' Double-A affiliate Somerset four times this season. Multiple current RailRiders have faced Skirrow this season: Chad Bell (3-for-10, HR, RBI, 3 K), Michael Beltre (5-for-8, 2B, HR, 3 RBI), Josh Breaux (2-for-5, HR, BB, RBI), Blake Perkins (2-for-3) and Anthony Volpe (3-for10, 2 2B, BB, 3 RBI, 2 K).

BAD NUMBERS - The RailRiders have lost 11 of 15 games to the IronPigs this year. Lehigh Valley is just one of two teams that the RailRiders have a losing record against this season (Norfolk - 1-5).

TALE OF TWO TONIES - In his first six games at Triple-A, Anthony Volpe went 11-for-25 (.440) with two homers, two doubles and four RBI. Since then in his last seven games, he has gone 4-for-30 (.133) with one extra-base hit (double) and 14 strikeouts.

GREAT POWER, GREAT RESPONSIBILITY - Since September 8, Ben Rortvedt has tallied a hit in eight of his last nine games. He has gone 10-for-35 (.286) with four doubles, a homer and four driven in. He has raised his SWB batting average from .191 to .216 in that span.

ALV OR NOTHING - Armando Alvarez has gone 15 for his last 40 (.375) in his last ten games. He has hits in ten of thirteen games in the month of September. This comes after tallying hits in 18 of 20 games in August.

LaMAGIC- Ryan LaMarre is 23 for his last 61 (.377) in his last 18 games since August 19. He has hits in 16 of those games. Prior to this stretch, LaMarre had gone 14 for his first 67 (.209) in 27 games.

STREAKY - Armando Alvarez has a twelve-game on-base streak... Ben Rortvedt has a five-game hit streak and an eight-game on-base streak... Ryan LaMarre has a five-game hit streak... Phillip Evans has a four-game hit streak... Rob Brantly has a seven-game on-base streak...

DOWN THE STRETCH - With just eight days to go in the regular season, only three teams in the International League East have been eliminated from postseason play (Rochester, Syracuse and Charlotte). If the Norfolk Tides lose tonight to the Durham Bulls, they would be eliminated. Only three and a half games separate the top three teams (Durham, SWB, Jacksonville).

EYES ON BULLS - The Durham Bulls enter the final full week of play with a game and a half lead on the RailRiders. They begin a series with the Norfolk Tides tonight, who have caught fire winning eight of their last ten after having a five-game winning streak snapped on Saturday.

SHRIMPY-SHRIMPY-SHRIMPY - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp enter today three and a half games back of first and two games back of the RailRiders. The Shrimp host Charlotte starting tonight at 7:05 PM.

RUN FOREST, RUN - The RailRiders have set a new single-season franchise record with 156 stolen bases, besting the 2021 RailRiders who stole 148. The previous record to that was set in 2000 with 139 stolen bases.

ON DECK - The RailRiders return home for the final homestand of the season on September 26 to host the Buffalo Bisons. The series begins with a rain-suspended completion at 5:05 PM followed by a nine-inning game.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees (88-58) had yesterday off. They begin a new series at home tonight against the Pittsburgh Pirates with Nestor Cortes facing Luis Otiz at 7:05 PM... The Somerset Patriots finished the regular season with an Eastern League best 83-53 record. They begin the best-of-three Divisional Series tonight against the Portland Sea Dogs. It's Somerset's first Minor League playoff run. Randy Vasquez starts tonight on the road at 6:00 PM...

