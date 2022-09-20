Louisville and Nashville Combine for Five Home Runs in 10-5 Bats' Win

LOUISVILLE, KY- The Louisville Bats (57-86) and Nashville Sounds (86-56) combined for 11 extra-base hits, including five home runs, in a 10-5 Louisville victory on Tuesday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

The Louisville offense picked up right where they left off at the end of the game last night and jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning.

After Juniel Querecuto and Ronnie Dawson led off the inning with a single and a double respectively, Stephen Piscotty tallied the first run of the game when he grounded out to short to drive in Querecuto from third base.

Isiah Gilliam flew out to right field in the next at-bat, but was immediately followed by some two-out magic when Michael De Leon and Michael Papierski each notched RBI-doubles. Mike Siani capped off the early offensive explosion with a 422 ft, two-run home run to right center field that bounced on the roof of the Miller Time Taphouse to give the Bats a 5-0 lead.

The Bats extended their lead in the fourth inning when designated hitter Isiah Gilliam launched his sixth home run of the season, a solo shot line drive that landed on the grassy berm in left center field.

Louisville starter Levi Stoudt (0-2, 3.60) looked great in his limited start, tossing four scoreless innings, scattering just three hits with a pair of strikeouts.

Nashville scratched its first runs of the ball game in the fifth inning. Designated hitter Patrick Dorrian led off the inning with his 11th homer of the season, a moon shot that had just enough to clear the tall part of the wall above the "375" marker in right center field. The Sounds narrowed the gap further when right fielder Esteury Ruiz grounded out to short to drive in a run, shrinking the Louisville lead to 6-2.

Another Louisville solo homer from right fielder Stephen Piscotty in the sixth inning expanded the Louisville lead to 7-2.

After going 3-for-5 in last night's game, Nashville left fielder secured another multi-hit game in the seventh inning, launching a two-run home run to deep right field and narrowing the Bats' lead to 7-4.

In the top of the eighth, Nashville second baseman Brice Turang led off the frame with a double down the right field line on the first pitch he saw. Following a one-out single from Mario Feliciano, Brewers' rehabber Jonathan Davis notched his first hit of the night with an RBI-single.

Patrick Dorian loaded the bases for the Sounds in the following at-bat, forcing Louisville manager Pat Kelly to dip into the Louisville bullpen for closer Ricky Karcher to stop the bleeding and attempt to collect a five-out save. He was able to end the threat with just one pitch, inducing a 5-4-3 double play to end the inning.

Louisville added to its lead in the home half of the eighth, led by an RBI-double to left field by Michael Papierski that was nearly a 2-RBI two-bagger, but an excellent relay from Nashville caught Michael De Leon out at the plate, 7-5-2.

Louisville added three more runs in the inning regardless, padding their lead to five runs which proved to be more than enough for Karcher to close out the game for his third save of the season.

Game three of the six game series will be tomorrow night (September 21) at Louisville Slugger Field with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Raynel Espinal (5-6, 5.63) will get the ball for Louisville and will face off against fellow righty Josh Lindblom (8-7, 4.27) of St. Paul.

