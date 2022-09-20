Citta Clinches Indians' Win with Clutch Hit in Seventh

INDIANAPOLIS - Endy Rodriguez went 2-for-3 with a double in his Triple-A debut and Jose Godoy went yard as the Indianapolis Indians defeated the St. Paul Saints on Tuesday night at Victory Field, 7-3.

Rodriguez, who was promoted from Double-A Altoona today, led off his debut with a single in the bottom of the second inning. He followed it up with a double smoked to left field in the fourth as the Indians (72-70) continued to be held scoreless by Saints (69-73) ace Simeon Woods Richardson.

Meanwhile, after surrendering one unearned run in the bottom of the first inning, Osvaldo Bido dazzled over 5.2 two-hit innings. His 10 strikeouts tied his career-high and was his second career double-digit strikeout game, last set on June 5, 2019 with Single-A West Virginia vs. Charleston.

After Bido exited the game, the Indians took the lead in the sixth on back-to-back sacrifice flies by Brendt Citta and Rodriguez, marking the No. 100 overall prospect's first Triple-A RBI. An inside-the-park home run by Dalton Shuffield plated two to give St. Paul the lead back, 3-2, but Jose Godoy countered with a homer over the wall to tie the game.

The Indians offense then boomed for four runs in the bottom of the eighth, with a two-run single by Citta off of Devin Smeltzer (L, 3-4) breaking the tie. Jared Oliva followed with a single and Godoy capped the scoring with a two-out double.

Junior Fernandez (W, 2-3) held St. Paul scoreless in the eighth and Nick Mears stranded two runners on to clinch the victory in the top of the ninth.

Godoy's three hits set a new season-high for the veteran catcher, while Citta led the offense with three runs driven in.

The Indians will look to build on their early 2-0 series lead vs. the Saints tomorrow afternoon at 1:35 PM ET. RHP Quinn Priester (0-0, -.--) is set to make his Triple-A debut for the Indians against RHP Jordan Balazovic (0-6, 7.47).

