9.20.22 Indians to Fulfill 8-Year-Old Michael Parker's Dream with One-Day Contract

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians are set to make a splash in free agency prior to their game on Thursday, Sept. 22 against the St. Paul Saints. In partnering with Make-A-Wish® Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, the team announced today that it will "sign" 8-year-old Michael Parker to a one-day contract, giving him the opportunity to attend his first Indians game.

Michael's big day at Victory Field will begin with him signing his official one-day contract and receiving a personalized Circle City jersey with his last name Parker and favorite No. 3 on the back. He will then meet the team and watch the Indians' batting practice from 4:15-5 PM. After throwing the ceremonial first pitch as part of pregame ceremonies, Michael will participate in the lineup exchange with Indians manager Miguel Perez at home plate, stand with the team during the national anthem and be announced as an honorary player during starting lineups. Michael will also receive a team-signed, personalized Marvel Loki jersey along with Falcon, Black Widow and Captain Marvel bobbleheads as part of his contract.

"We are thrilled to sign Michael to a one-day contract and not only give him the chance to watch an Indians game for the first time, but to become an official member of the team," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians President & General Manager. "We hope this experience gives Michael, his mom and family a memory they will cherish forever."

Michael was diagnosed with blood cancer in October 2021 and received a bone marrow transplant in late May. Through an up-and-down recovery, Michael learned on July 22 that he was officially in remission and that his blood cancer was gone. Soon, Michael will return home to continue his recovery while building up strength.

"We're so grateful to the Indianapolis Indians for helping plan this special day for Michael," said Make-A- Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana President & CEO, Stephanie McCormick. "It's an example of how a wish unites neighbors, friends and entire communities in life-changing experiences."

