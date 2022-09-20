Amazing Ballpark Beer Fest at NBT Bank Stadium: Saturday, September 24th

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets will hold their 7th Annual Amazing Ballpark Beer Fest at NBT Bank Stadium on Saturday, September 24th. The Amazing Ballpark Beer Fest is presented by the Nave Law Firm and will last from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for general admission with tickets for $25 per person. Early Admission tickets are also available for beer-lovers that want an extra hour of sampling and special beers. Doors will open at 12 p.m. for early admission ticket holders, tickets are $40 per person. Tickets for Designated Drivers are just $10. Designated drivers will receive complimentary Coca-Cola fountain beverages during the event.

Admission prices for this year's Beer Fest are dramatically reduced to keep in line with the team's commitment to creating affordable events in today's world of price increases. The $25 ticket is the lowest Beer Fest ticket in the area and $30 less than this same event last year.

The festival will feature 42 different breweries, 106 different Craft Beers and Ciders available as well as spirits from Last Shot Distillery, Jim Beam, Makers Mark, 1911, and Saranac craft cocktails. The Stadium will feature Craft Beers across the entire Stadium from the 315 Bullpen Bar, throughout the main concourse, and out to the Salt City Deck. In addition to the beer, there will be spirit sampling on the Rocky's Cigars Spirit and Cigar Deck.

The Amazing Ballpark Beer Fest will feature live music on field with Irv Lyons Jr. and the Light. A live DJ will be on the 315Bullpen Bar, and Tim Forbes will be playing acoustic on the Rocky's Cigars Spirit and Cigar Deck on the Salt City Deck in right field.

Many breweries will have representatives available at pouring stations to talk with the guests about brewing and their beers. Real actual brewers at the fest include: Big Ditch, Saranac, Single Cut, Other Half, Middle Ages, Meier's Creek, Aurora, Bullfinch, Rise Form, Eastwood, Buried Acorn, UBL, and many more. A full list of participating breweries is available at https://www.amazingbeerfest.com/

"This has grown into a real beer festival for everyone," said Jason Smorol, event organizer of the Syracuse Mets. "We have a ton of real beer people pouring at the tables and carts so hard-core beer lovers can get in-depth information about the beers they are drinking. The casual craft curious beer drinker can sample and see what they like. We decided to lower the price of admission to make it an easy fun, affordable day and we can see that people like it as pre-sale ticket sales are the best they have ever been."

The event is rain or shine as the concourse is completely covered, and the Metropolitan Club will be used in the event of rain.

The first 1,000 attendees will receive a complimentary Amazing Ballpark Beer Fest Pint Glass, courtesy of Nave Law Firm. The first 1,000 attendees will receive a voucher upon entry for the pint glass, which can be redeemed for the glass at the end of the event upon exit.

All attendees must be 21 years or older to attend, no infants or toddlers will be allowed entry.

Food will be available for purchase during Beer Fest from Danny's Steaks and Pavone's Pizza. Danny's Steaks will feature a variety of cheesesteak options and fries. Pavone's Pizza will serve cheese and pepperoni pizza. Soft Pretzels with Beer Cheese as well as Beer Cheese Nachos and a variety of sausages will be available from the Stadium's concession partner Oak View Group.

Tickets for the Amazing Ballpark Beer Fest can be purchased at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium or over the phone at 315-474-7833 during regular office hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or anytime online at https://www.amazingbeerfest.com/.

