Jumbo Shrimp Win 2-1 Nail-Biter over Knights
September 20, 2022 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On the back of six scoreless innings from Matthew Kent, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp came away with a 2-1 win over the Charlotte Knights Tuesday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.
After being held without a hit through the first 3 innings, Jacksonville (76-65) took the first and only lead of the day in the fifth inning. Ray-Patrick Didder led off with a single against Charlotte (55-87) pitcher Lincoln Henzman (L, 2-4) and advanced to second on a throwing error. Santiago Chavez walked in the following at-bat and Brian Miller smacked a single to score Didder, giving the Jumbo Shrimp a 1-0 lead. Chavez went first to third on the single and then scored on a ground out from Bryson Brigman to give Jacksonville a 2-0 advantage.
The Knights answered with a run in the top of the seventh. With one out, Adam Haseley tripled and scored on a sac fly from Yolbert Sánchez to cut the deficit 2-1.
Kent guided Jacksonville through six scoreless frames, striking out four against one walk and six hits in 90 pitches. The bullpen was strong as Josh Simpson, George Soriano and Eli Villalobos combined for three innings of just one-run baseball. They combined for one hit allowed and two walks against three strikeouts.
Jacksonville continues their series with Charlotte on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. RHP Elieser Hernández (4-2, 3.63 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. ET on MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and ESPN690.com.
Wednesday's game is the final Forever Vets Animal Hospital Canines and Crustaceans Dog Day at the ballpark. Canines get in free and can enjoy some Jumbo Shrimp baseball as long as their human companion buys a ticket. Dogs will not be permitted in section 119, the Wheelhouse Lounge or the Haskell Suite Level. Gates open at 6 p.m. for Good is Everywhere Wednesday, as VyStar Credit Union will partner with Girls on the Run to raise awareness and funds throughout the night. As part of Good is Everywhere Wednesday, VyStar members can enjoy a buy-one, get-one-free ticket at the Miller Electric Box Office by using their VyStar credit or debit card. Additionally, fans with an unused ticket from the 2022 season can exchange that ticket for a general admission ticket to Wednesday's game at the Miller Electric Box Office on Unused Ticket Night.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 20, 2022
- Multi-RBI Nights from Malloy, Goins Lead Stripers in Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- Gomez Ties St. Louis Minor League Record in Memphis Loss - Memphis Redbirds
- Citta Clinches Indians' Win with Clutch Hit in Seventh - Indianapolis Indians
- Tides Struggle In Series Opening Loss At Durham - Norfolk Tides
- Jumbo Shrimp Win 2-1 Nail-Biter over Knights - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Louisville and Nashville Combine for Five Home Runs in 10-5 Bats' Win - Louisville Bats
- Knights Drop Opener to Jumbo Shrimp 2-1 on Tuesday - Charlotte Knights
- Guzmán's Slam lifts RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Barger Comes Through in Extra Innings for Bisons 3-2 Win over Rochester - Buffalo Bisons
- Davis Delivers Two-Run Double, Hart Earns Win in Return to Triple-A - Worcester Red Sox
- Woods Richardson Solid Again, Saints Give up Seven Late, Lose 7-3 - St. Paul Saints
- RailRiders best the IronPigs on Tuesday - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Sounds Falter in Louisville - Nashville Sounds
- Lowe's Four Hits Leads Bulls to 9-2 Rolling of Tides - Durham Bulls
- Francisco Álvarez Homers Again, But Syracuse Drops Rain-Shortened Game at Worcester, 3-2 - Syracuse Mets
- 'Dream Come True': Brito Returns to Rochester - Rochester Red Wings
- Wings Fall 3-2 in 10 - Rochester Red Wings
- Game Information: St. Paul Saints (69-72) vs. Indianapolis Indians (71-70) - Indianapolis Indians
- 9.20.22 Indians to Fulfill 8-Year-Old Michael Parker's Dream with One-Day Contract - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Colás & Navarro Promoted to Charlotte Today - Charlotte Knights
- September 20 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 20 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Mullenbach Is Back, Acosta Joining Him to Fill Saints' Bullpen - St. Paul Saints
- Priester, Indiana Native Gorski Headline Prospects Promoted to Indy - Indianapolis Indians
- Amazing Ballpark Beer Fest at NBT Bank Stadium: Saturday, September 24th - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Stories
- Jumbo Shrimp Win 2-1 Nail-Biter over Knights
- Jacksonville Drops Series Finale in Nashville
- Sounds Silence Jumbo Shrimp 3-0
- Hernández Leads Jacksonville to Triple-A-Best 12th Shutout Victory
- Jumbo Shrimp to Partner with Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office to Promote National Voter Registration Day