Jumbo Shrimp Win 2-1 Nail-Biter over Knights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On the back of six scoreless innings from Matthew Kent, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp came away with a 2-1 win over the Charlotte Knights Tuesday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.

After being held without a hit through the first 3 innings, Jacksonville (76-65) took the first and only lead of the day in the fifth inning. Ray-Patrick Didder led off with a single against Charlotte (55-87) pitcher Lincoln Henzman (L, 2-4) and advanced to second on a throwing error. Santiago Chavez walked in the following at-bat and Brian Miller smacked a single to score Didder, giving the Jumbo Shrimp a 1-0 lead. Chavez went first to third on the single and then scored on a ground out from Bryson Brigman to give Jacksonville a 2-0 advantage.

The Knights answered with a run in the top of the seventh. With one out, Adam Haseley tripled and scored on a sac fly from Yolbert Sánchez to cut the deficit 2-1.

Kent guided Jacksonville through six scoreless frames, striking out four against one walk and six hits in 90 pitches. The bullpen was strong as Josh Simpson, George Soriano and Eli Villalobos combined for three innings of just one-run baseball. They combined for one hit allowed and two walks against three strikeouts.

Jacksonville continues their series with Charlotte on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. RHP Elieser Hernández (4-2, 3.63 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. ET on MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and ESPN690.com.

Wednesday's game is the final Forever Vets Animal Hospital Canines and Crustaceans Dog Day at the ballpark. Canines get in free and can enjoy some Jumbo Shrimp baseball as long as their human companion buys a ticket. Dogs will not be permitted in section 119, the Wheelhouse Lounge or the Haskell Suite Level. Gates open at 6 p.m. for Good is Everywhere Wednesday, as VyStar Credit Union will partner with Girls on the Run to raise awareness and funds throughout the night. As part of Good is Everywhere Wednesday, VyStar members can enjoy a buy-one, get-one-free ticket at the Miller Electric Box Office by using their VyStar credit or debit card. Additionally, fans with an unused ticket from the 2022 season can exchange that ticket for a general admission ticket to Wednesday's game at the Miller Electric Box Office on Unused Ticket Night.

