Francisco Álvarez Homers Again, But Syracuse Drops Rain-Shortened Game at Worcester, 3-2

Worcester, MA - The Syracuse Mets fell victim to both the Worcester Red Sox and Mother Nature on Tuesday night, as the WooSox won the series opener, 3-2, in six innings at Polar Park in a rain-shortened game. The game was stopped and eventually called before the bottom of the sixth inning due to consistent rain showers, with the Red Sox in front 3-2.

After the first three innings of the game were scoreless, the contest opened up for Worcester (72-69) in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Red Sox scored three runs to roar out to a 3-0 lead. First, singles from Johan Mieses and Ryan Fitzgerald coupled with a walk to Pedro Castellanos loaded up the bases with nobody out. Then, Jaylin Davis came to the plate and doubled down the right-field line, plating Mieses and Fitzgerald, moving Castellanos to third, and making it a 2-0 game. The next batter, Nick Sogard, singled softly into center field to score Castellanos, move Davis to third, and make it a 3-0 game. To the Mets' credit, the WooSox were held off the scoreboard the remainder of the inning, as a groundout, a strikeout, and a lineout to the next three batters allowed the road team to escape the frame without any further damage.

In the top of the fifth, Syracuse (59-83) had a powerful answer to climb back into the ballgame. With Deven Marrero on third and two outs, Francisco Álvarez launched a two-out, two-run home run over the wall in left-center field to make it a 3-2 game in a flash. Álvarez has now homered in consecutive games, driving in seven total runs in his last two games as well.

In the top of the sixth, still trailing 3-2, the Mets had what proved to be their last chance to tie the game or take the lead. With Yolmer Sánchez on first and two outs, JT Riddle smacked a single into right field to put two runners on base with two outs. However, the next batter, Marrero, grounded out to end the inning and strand two Syracuse runners on base. In six innings, the Mets left seven total runners on base in Tuesday night's game.

After the top of the sixth inning ended, the game was paused, and the tarp was put on the infield due to steady rain falling at the ballpark. The game was officially called after a 40-minute delay, with the WooSox given the win due to their 3-2 lead and the necessary five innings having already been played.

Syracuse continues its final road trip of the season, taking place all week at Polar Park against the Worcester Red Sox with the second game in the series on Wednesday evening. Left-hander Joey Lucchesi is scheduled to make his second rehab start for the Mets. First pitch is slated for 6:45 p.m.

