Gomez Ties St. Louis Minor League Record in Memphis Loss
September 20, 2022 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds dropped game one of a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park by a final score of 6-3.
Right fielder Moises Gomez hit a solo home run to tie the game in the bottom of the second inning. Gomez now has 37 home runs on the season to lead all of Minor League Baseball. The home run also ties a St. Louis Cardinals minor league record since 1960, joining OF Felix DeLeon (1962) and OF Tyrone Horne (1998).
Left fielder Justin Toerner recorded his first hit since rejoining Memphis with a 2-for-4 effort with an RBI and an outfield assist in Tuesday night's loss. Toerner's RBI came on a double in the seventh inning to score catcher Austin Allen. Shortstop Kramer Robertson added an RBI in the seventh to celebrate his 28th birthday.
Connor Thomas is credited with his 11th loss of the season after allowing four runs on four hits, walking four and striking out four in three innings of work. Relievers Grant Black, LJay Newsome and Zach McAllister each did not allow an earned run.
The Memphis Redbirds (69-73) return home to AutoZone Park to continue their final homestand on Wednesday, September 21. They welcome the Gwinnett Stripers into town, with first pitch slated for 12:05pm CDT. For tickets and more information, fans can call 901-721-6000 or visit memphisredbirds.com.
