Colás & Navarro Promoted to Charlotte Today

September 20, 2022 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







The Charlotte Knights have announced two roster moves ahead of tonight's 7:05 p.m. ET game against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp from 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville, FL.

OF Oscar Colás, the number two prospect in the Chicago White Sox system as currently ranked by MLB.com, was promoted to the Charlotte Knights from Double-A Birmingham today. Colás, a native of Havana, Cuba, was signed by the Chicago White Sox as a free agent on January 25, 2022. He began this season -- his first in Chicago's organization -- with High-A Winston-Salem and posted a .311 batting average with 37 runs scored, 13 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 42 RBIs in 59 games. He was promoted to Double-A Birmingham on July 12 and has compiled a .306 batting average with 39 runs scored, nine doubles, one triple, 14 home runs and 33 RBIs over 51 games with the Barons this season.

Combined this season over two levels (Winston-Salem and Birmingham), Colás owns a .309 batting average with 139 hits, 76 runs scored, 22 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, 75 RBIs, and two stolen bases in 110 games.

RHP Edgar Navarro was promoted to the Charlotte Knights from Double-A Birmingham today. Navarro, 24, has appeared in 35 games out of the Birmingham bullpen this season and is 4-2 with three saves and a 3.53 ERA. A native of Ciudad Bolívar, VZ, Navarro has accumulated 54 strikeouts over 43.1 innings pitched with the Barons. He began the 2022 season with High-A Winston-Salem and posted a 0-0 mark with one save and a 1.13 ERA in seven games with the Dash (8.0 IP).

