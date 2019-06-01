Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (31-20) vs. Gwinnett Stripers (31-23)

June 1, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





The Indians have won 16 of their last 20 games entering tonight's contest against Gwinnett.

Location: Victory Field

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Game #52 / Home #28: Indianapolis Indians (31-20) vs. Gwinnett Stripers (31-23)

Probables: LHP Cam Vieaux (1-0, 3.60) vs. LHP Kolby Allard (4-3, 4.50)

Radio: Fox Sports 97.5 / AM 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / Comcast 90

LAST NIGHT: The Indians capitalized on four Gwinnett errors en route to a 4-1 win on Friday night, their third straight win on the homestand and 16th triumph in their last 20 games overall. The Stripers plated their only run in the second inning on a Ryan LaMarre double that scored Sean Kazmar Jr., but Indy got the run back in the bottom half when Will Craig -- who doubled -- moved to third on a Pablo Reyes bunt single and coinciding throwing error by catcher Alex Jackson. The Tribe then scored three runs in the sixth -- all unearned -- thanks to two errors by shortstop Luis Marte and third baseman Jack Lopez. Indy's bullpen continued its dominant showing on the homestand, throwing 4.0 shutout frames. Sean Keselica (W, 1-2) posted a zero in the sixth, in large part because of a sensational diving catch by JB Shuck in right field to strand a runner at second base. Yefry Ramirez made his Pirates organization debut in the seventh and despite three walks, put up a scoreless inning before handing over to Tyler Lyons (S, 2) for the final six outs. Shuck gave Indy the lead with an RBI groundout back to the mound in the sixth, and Christian Kelley delivered a clutch two-out, two-run single to cap the scoring.

TONIGHT: Left-hander Cam Vieaux (1-0, 3.60) is set to make his second career Triple-A start and first at Victory Field this evening against fellow southpaw Kolby Allard (4-3, 4.50). Vieaux threw 5.0 innings of two-run ball on Monday at Columbus, holding the Clippers to three hits with five strikeouts. He did issue a career-high five walks but managed to limit the damage. Allard, 21, has made 10 starts for Gwinnett this year. He bested Indy on April 25 at Coolray Field with 5.1 innings of two-run ball, scattering seven hits and three walks with four punchouts. He also faced Indy twice in 2018 and went 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA (2er/14.0ip). In three career starts against the Tribe, he's 2-0 with a 1.86 ERA (4er/19.1ip).

MAY PLAYER OF THE MONTH: Will Craig is tied for the league lead with 15 home runs, eight of which came in the month of May. He became just the seventh Tribe player since 2005 to belt eight or more home runs in a single month and finished second on the team in RBI for the month with 20, trailing only Kevin Kramer (21). It was the third time in Craig's career where he logged 20 or more RBI in a month, the other two coming in 2018 with Altoona (22 in June, 29 in July). Craig's Player of the Month Award follows reliever Montana DuRapau taking home the April honor.

18 WINS: The Indians finished the month of May with an 18-9 record, their most wins in a single month since June 2018 (18-10). Their .667 winning percentage marked the highest clip for a month since May 2017, when the Tribe went 21-8 (.724). Indy's 18 wins for the month were tied with Durham for second most in the IL behind Scranton/WB (19).

PACED BY PITCHING: Over the last three games, Indy's pitching staff has surrendered just one run and 10 hits in 27.0 innings of work. The magic on the mound carried throughout the month of May, as Tribe pitchers ranked first among league leaders in saves converted (14), holds (18), fewest runs allowed (122), WHIP (1.28) and fewest walks issued (78). They also tied for second in ERA (4.33), surrendered the third fewest home runs (31), tied for third in fewest hit by pitches (11) and batting average against (.252) and fourth in strikeouts (233).

ROTATION IN MAY: Indianapolis' rotation posted a 4.05 ERA (66er/146.2ip) through 27 games in May, averaging 5.43 innings per start. They also had a 3.28 strikeout-to-walk ratio (128k/39bb) in May. In 24 April contests, the rotation sported a 4.59 ERA (62er/121.2ip), averaged just over 5.0 innings per outing (5.07) and had a 2.54 strikeout-to-walk ratio (117k/43bb).

AT HOME, ON THE ROAD: The Tribe are 17-10 (.630) at Victory Field this season, the third-best home record in the IL behind Charlotte (17-9) and Scranton/WB (16-9). Indy is also one of seven teams in the league with a record over .500 on the road at 14-10. That mark is also third in the IL behind Columbus' road record (19-8) and Durham (19-10).

CLOSE CONTESTS: Over 70 percent (36-of-51, 70.6%) of Indy's games have been decided by three runs or less this year, and the Tribe are 22-14 in those games, including an 11-6 mark in one-run ballgames. Last year, exactly 60 percent (84-of-140) of Indy's games were within three runs. The Tribe went 41-43 in those contests and struggled in one-run games (14-24).

SERIES OPENERS: Last night's win improved Indy's series-opener record to 11-6. The Tribe have also won the first game of their nine home series to date seven times. In the nine series openers at Victory Field Indy's staff has given up just 30 runs (3.33 RPG), including three runs or less on seven different occasions.

GRITS: Overall, the Indians have had a great deal of success against the IL South. Since joining the IL in 1998, Indy is 453-399 (.532) against IL South opponents. They are 10-7 against the South this year. Since becoming Pittsburgh's Triple-A affiliate in 2005, Indy has finished at or above .500 in 13 of 14 seasons against the South, with the only sub-.500 season coming last year (14-19).

LOVE THE LEFTY: Tribe left-handed reliever Jake Brentz has dominated since his promotion from Altoona earlier this month. He is 4-for-4 in save chances and has a 2.19 ERA (3er/12.1ip). Brentz has racked up 17 punchouts against just one walk in Triple-A. In 24.0 innings combined between Altoona and Indy, Brentz has a sparkling 1.50 ERA (4er), 30 strikeouts, four walks and a .186 average against.

AW SHUCKS: JB Shuck has reached base safely in 12 of the 13 games he's played in with Indy, recording a .371 average (13-for-35) with one homer, six doubles, three RBI, five walks and two stolen bases.

