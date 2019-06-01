RailRiders hit three home runs in win over IronPigs

(Moosic, Pa) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (27-24) have lost three games in a row as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders won 7-4 on Saturday afternoon. The IronRail Series is now all even at 4-4.

The IronPigs jumped out of the gate with a 1-0 lead as Lane Adams hit a lead-off home run off Drew Hutchison (4-3) in the top of the first inning. Hutchison gave up two more singles in the inning but completed the inning without allowing another run.

Logan Morrison tied the game at 1-1 off Drew Anderson (0-5) in the bottom of the third inning by hitting a solo home run. The RailRiders took a 2-1 lead as Brad Miller scored on a double-play groundball hit by Mike Ford.

Billy Burns and Ford hit back-to-back home runs off Anderson in the bottom of the fifth inning to extend Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's lead to 4-1. Anderson left the game after six innings, in which he allowed four runs off six hits and two walks with six strikeouts. Hutchison also turned in a six-inning outing. He struck out seven batters while giving up just three hits with two walks issued.

The RailRiders scored two more runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to take a 6-1 lead. DiDi Gregorius hit an RBI single off Tom Windle, while Mike Tauchman added a sacrifice fly. Windle pitched just one inning as he allowed two runs off two hits with two walks and one strikeout. Miller hit an RBI double off Josh Martin in the bottom of the eighth inning to extend the RailRiders lead to 7-1.

The Pigs put a late push together in the top of the ninth inning as they scored three runs off Rex Brothers to cut the RailRiders lead to 7-4. Ali Castillo scored on a wild pitch and Damek Tomscha and Malquin Canelo hit back-to-back RBI doubles.

Stephen Tarpley recorded the final two outs of the game to earn his second save of the season.

The Pigs and RailRiders wrap up their series on Sunday afternoon at PNC Field. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

