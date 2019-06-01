Stripers Edge Indians 7-6 in 10 Innings

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. - The Gwinnett Stripers (32-23) plated two runs in the top of the 10th inning and held off the Indianapolis Indians (31-21) for a 7-6 win on Saturday night in game two of the three-game series at Victory Field. Adam Duvall and Alex Jackson each tallied RBIs in the 10th, leading the Stripers to their first extra-inning win of 2019.

Scoring Recap: Gwinnett took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning against Indianapolis starter Cam Vieaux. Ryan LaMarre made it 1-0 with an RBI double, and Jackson (11) followed with a two-run home run to left to push the lead to 3-0. Stripers' starter Kolby Allard gave up homers to Jason Martin (5) in the second and Eric Wood (7) in the fourth to tie the game at 3-3. A two-run homer by Andres Blanco (8) in the top of the fifth off Vieaux put Gwinnett back up 5-3. The Indians cut it to 5-4 on a solo homer by Jake Elmore (3) off Grant Dayton in the eighth and tied it at 5-5 in the ninth on an RBI single by Will Craig off Chad Sobotka. In the top of the 10th, with Blanco starting on second base and Sean Keselica on the mound, Duvall scorched an RBI double off the base of the wall in left-center for a 6-5 lead. Jackson followed with an RBI single to right for a 7-5 lead. The Indians got an RBI single from Ke'Bryan Hayes to trim the lead to 7-6 in the bottom of the 10th, but Wes Parsons nailed down the win by picking up his first save of the season.

Stripers Stats: Jackson was 2-for-5 with a homer and a game-high three RBIs, while Blanco was 2-for-4 with a double, homer, three runs scored, and two RBIs. Duvall was 2-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI. Allard, making his team-leading 11th start of the season, went 5.0 innings with seven hits, three earned runs, and four strikeouts in a no-decision. Relievers Jason Creasy (H, 3), Dayton (H, 3), Sobotka (BS, 1, W, 1-0), and Parsons (S, 1) combined to allow three runs (two earned) over the final 5.0 innings.

Indians Stats: Pittsburgh Pirates' Jung Ho Kang, playing on a rehab assignment, was 3-for-4 with a double. Hayes and Craig each had two hits and an RBI. Vieaux went 5.0 innings with five runs on seven hits in a no-decision. Keselica (L, 1-3) yielded two runs (one earned) over 1.0 inning.

Postgame Notes: The Stripers raised their International League-leading home run total to 96 through 55 games. Travis Demeritte extended his IL-leading on-base streak to 34 games, going 1-for-4 with a double and a walk. Duvall returned to the lineup for the first time since May 24. With the win, Gwinnett moved into a two-way tie with Durham (also 32-23) for first place in the IL South Division.

Next Game (Sunday, June 2): Gwinnett at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m. RHP Patrick Weigel (0-0, 2.70 ERA) for the Stripers vs. RHP Mitch Keller (5-0, 3.45 ERA) for the Indians. Radio Broadcast: 1:20 p.m. on 97.7 and 93.5 FM "The Other Side of the River."

