Tides to Offer Free Tickets to Area First Responders and City of Virginia Beach Employees

As a show of appreciation and support for those affected by Friday's tragedy in Virginia Beach, the Norfolk Tides are offering free tickets to area first responders and City of Virginia Beach employees for Sunday's 1:05 game vs. Louisville at Harbor Park.

Area first responders and City of Virginia Beach employees can show their IDs at the Harbor Park box office to claim their free box seat or reserved seat tickets. The tickets will be available for their families as well, with the Harbor Park box office open all day Saturday and beginning at 11:00 am on Sunday.

There will be a moment of silence and reflection prior to both Tides games this weekend at Harbor Park. Norfolk's parent club, the Baltimore Orioles, are also holding a moment of silence during their Saturday game at Camden Yards.

