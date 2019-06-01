Louisville Bats Notes

Louisville Bats Notes: 6-1-19

Game 55, Away 28

Louisville Bats (23-31) at Norfolk Tides (22-30)

RHP Vladimir Gutierrez (2-4, 8.43) vs. LHP Keegan Akin (3-2, 3.70)

7:05 PM | Saturday, June 1, 2019 | Harbor Park

LISTEN: Nick Curran, 790 KRD; iHeartRadio.com; iHeart app

WINNING STREAK: The Bats come into play Saturday with a 3-game winning streak, tied for their longest win streak of the season. Louisville's also won 5 of their last 6 games, their best 6-game stretch of 2019. Tonight, right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez will try to win his second consecutive start as the Bats look to secure back-to-back series wins after taking 2 of 3 from the Durham Bulls from Tuesday-Thursday.

AGAINST NORFOLK: Louisville evened the season series with Norfolk in last night's 4-0 win, with each club owning a 2-2 record against each other with a pair of games left to play. Friday night's opener, which yielded a total of 4 runs, was a far cry from the first series opener between the clubs on April 26, when Norfolk defeated Louisville by a 16-14 score in the highest-scoring game in Louisville Slugger Field history.

CONNECT FOUR?: The Bats go for their fourth straight win after winning 3 straight for the third time this season, previously occurring from April 9-11 at Columbus (4/9-4/10) and vs. Gwinnett (4/11), May 4-7 at Indianapolis (5/4-5/5) and vs. Syracuse (5/7) and actively at Durham (5/29-5/30) and at Norfolk (5/31). LOU last won 4 consecutive games from July 31-August 3 last season at Toledo (7/31-8/1) and at Columbus (8/2-8/3).

JUNE SO SOON?: Louisville comes into the month of June with a 23-31 record, one season after entering June with a 17-33 record. As an offense, the Bats have hit 60 home runs, nearly twice as many as the 33 they hit as a club between April-May 2018. Last season, LOU experienced its first winning month in June, going 14-13.

STREAKY DEAKY: Outfielder Aristides Aquino extended his hitting streak to 9 games with a 2-for-5 Friday night, while Christian Colon had his team-high 11-game hitting streak snapped with an 0-for-5 night. Brian O'Grady also lost his season-high, 9-game hitting streak with an 0-for, but Phillip Ervin set a new season high with an active 5-game hit streak, reaching base 4 times last night with 2 hits and 2 hit by pitches.

KEURY FOR MELLA: Right-hander Keury Mella tied a team-high with 7.0 scoreless innings pitched last night, with the Bats improving to 4-1 in shutout games this season, tied for second-most shutout victories in the IL and trailing only Durham's 5 shutout wins. Right-hander Jesus Reyes threw 2.0 scoreless frames last night in relief of Mella, with Reyes pitching in 3 of the Bats' 4 shutout victories this season.

TRANSACTIONS: Left-hander Wandy Peralta was recalled by Cincinnati on Friday, just days after being optioned to Class AAA Louisville. Peralta did not make an appearance with the Bats and was never added to Louisville's active roster in between being optioned and recalled. Right-hander Lucas Sims was optioned by Cincinnati and activated to Louisville's 25-man roster on Friday.

COME SAIL AWAY: After last night's win, the Bats are now 14-13 away from Louisville Slugger Field. Louisville last finished a season above the .500 mark on the road in 2016, when LOU was 38-34 away and 33-39 at home. Of the Bats' 5 series victories this season, 4 have come on the road, winning 2 of 3 at Columbus (4/8-4/10), Indianapolis (4/19-4/21), Toledo (4/29-5/1) and Durham (5/28-5/30). Their lone series win at home came against Charlotte, taking 2 of 3 from May 10-12.

YOU MAY BE RIGHT: The Bats had several offensive performers shine in the month of May, including Nick Longhi, who batted .378 (28-for-74) with 4 home runs and 14 RBI in the month. Rob Refsnyder batted .300 (27-for-90) with 4 HR and 17 RBI, while Brian O'Grady was perhaps the most impressive with a .324 average (35-for-108) with 10 HR and 22 RBI. Aristides Aquino and Phillip Ervin both hit above .300 in the month as well, while Christian Colon batted .294.

