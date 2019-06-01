RailRiders win season-best sixth consecutive game at PNC Field

June 1, 2019 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release





MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, playing their second straight game as the Red Barons, claimed a 7-4 victory against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs Saturday evening at PNC Field. Logan Morris, Billy Burns and Mike Ford homered to back Drew Hutchison in the win.

Lane Adams hit a leadoff home run to push IronPigs ahead one batter into the game.

Logan Morrison responded with a homer off Lehigh Valley's Drew Anderson, tying the score 1-1 in the bottom of the third. Brad Miller followed Morrison's home run with a walk and later scored on a double play ball, putting Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead 2-1.

Billy Burns and Mike Ford hit back-to-back home runs in the fifth to extend the lead for Hutchison. The right-hander worked six innings and did not allow another hit after the first while walking two and striking out seven.

The Red Baron added two more runs in the seventh on a Didi Gregorius RBI single and a sac fly from Mike Tauchman to build a 6-1 edge. Miller doubled in Tyler Wade in the eighth to push the advantage to six runs.

Lehigh scored three in the top of the ninth off Rex Brothers on three hits, but Stephen Tarpley entered and retired two straight to close the win.

Hutchinson (4-3) notched the win and Tarpley earned his second save. Anderson (0-5) surrendered the first four runs and took the loss for the IronPigs. Burns and Breyvic Valera had multi-hit games for the Red Barons and six different players drove in one run apiece as Scranton Wilkes-Barre won its fourth straight overall and sixth in a row at home.

Scranton Wilkes-Barre and Lehigh Valley will play the third and final game of this series. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

