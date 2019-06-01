Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Rochester (7:05 p.m.)

June 1, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





June 1, 2019 | 7:05 p.m. ET | Frontier Field | Rochester, NY | Game # 52 | Road Game # 28

BUFFALO BISONS (21-29, 4th, -8.5 North) at Rochester Red Wings (19-31, 6th, -10.5 North)

RHP Conor Fisk (1-2, 5.81) vs. RHP Sean Poppen (2-0, 2.45)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, TuneIn App, Bisons.com TV: MiLB.tv

Today's Game

Tonight the Bisons will play game two of their three-game series against the Rochester Red Wings after losing a close game last night. Conor Fisk will look to get Buffalo back in the win column after finishing 1-4 in their last five games. The Bisons will head home after the weekend set for a nine-game, seven-day homestand against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Lehigh Valley.

Last Game: BUF 4, ROC 5/10

Buffalo and Rochester had to play an extra inning to decide a winner of their game last night, as the Red Wings capitalized on clutch hitting during the eight-inning to tie it up. John Andreoli's home run in the eight was the momentum the Red Wings needed to put it together and finish on top. The lone run in the 10th was plated by Rochester for the win in the series opener.

Rochester (2-2)

Buffalo has taken the lone series between the Herd and Red Wings which was only a week ago. Zach Jackson collected the win in the Bisons shutout victory during that series. These division rivals will face off for three more series throughout the year, as Rochester will look to try and take the series lead in game two.

Today's Starter

Conor Fisk will get the start tonight for the Bisons as he carries a 1-2 record with a 5.81 ERA on the year. His last start came in Lehigh Valley as he went three innings, giving up five hits and two earned runs along the way. He will look to bounce back after that loss and help Buffalo get a win in the right hander's third start of the season.

Patrick Kivlehan

Patrick Kivlehan had his best performance in his fourth game with the Bisons, as he finished 2-4 on the night where he clubbed two home runs and finished with three RBIs. After his big night, that brings his batting average up to .216 between his time with Buffalo and Indianapolis this year.

Teoscar Hernandez

Teoscar Hernandez was the only other Bisons player to have a multi-hit ball game last night, as he finished 2-4 as well as coming across the plate to score once. Hernandez continues to produce for Buffalo at the top of the lineup and is now batting .246 in 14G for the Herd.

Richard Ureña

Richard Ureña finished 1-4 last night but hit second home run in the past two games. Ureña continues to stay hot as he now has two home runs and 16 RBIs on the season.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (21-36) took the loss last night as they were in the Mile High city for the first time since 2016. Blue Jays pitching staff could not contain Trevor Story as he put together a seven RBI night. Vladamir Guerrero Jr. hit his sixth home run of the season as he finished 3-4 in the game, but was not enough as the Rockies took game one 13-6. Game two is tonight with first pitch at 9:10 p.m.

