Craig Honored as Indy's May Player of the Month
June 1, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Today the Indianapolis Indians announced first baseman Will Craig as their May Player of the Month Award winner.
The 24-year-old belted a team-high eight home runs in May and drove in 20 runs, the third time in his four-year career where he's had 20-plus RBI in a single month. The Johnson City, Tenn. native became the seventh Tribe player since 2005 with eight or more home runs in a month, as well.
After mashing 28 long balls combined through his first three professional seasons, Craig is on pace for a 41-homer season in Indianapolis. That number would break the franchise record set by Rocky Colavito (38) in 1954. Craig also owns a .274 average (51-for-186), nine doubles and a .918 OPS so far this year.
Craig was selected by the Pirates in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft out of Wake Forest University.
