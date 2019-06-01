Craig Honored as Indy's May Player of the Month

June 1, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - Today the Indianapolis Indians announced first baseman Will Craig as their May Player of the Month Award winner.

The 24-year-old belted a team-high eight home runs in May and drove in 20 runs, the third time in his four-year career where he's had 20-plus RBI in a single month. The Johnson City, Tenn. native became the seventh Tribe player since 2005 with eight or more home runs in a month, as well.

After mashing 28 long balls combined through his first three professional seasons, Craig is on pace for a 41-homer season in Indianapolis. That number would break the franchise record set by Rocky Colavito (38) in 1954. Craig also owns a .274 average (51-for-186), nine doubles and a .918 OPS so far this year.

Craig was selected by the Pirates in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft out of Wake Forest University.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.