Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (18-17) vs. Memphis Redbirds (15-21)

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #36 / Home #13: Indianapolis Indians (18-17) vs. Memphis Redbirds (15-21)

PROBABLES: RHP Steven Wright (2-2, 4.57) vs. LHP Zack Thompson (0-4, 9.51)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

SUNDAY: The Indians left Nashville with a split of the six-game series after a 7-4 win on Sunday. Down 3-1 through four games, the Indians won the final two games of the set to earn the split. Anthony Alford led off the game with his fifth home run this season. Three consecutive walks to follow the home run loaded the bases for the Indians in the first, and they tacked on another run off a sacrifice fly by Kevin Kramer. The lead held until the fourth inning, when Troy Stokes Jr. extended it to 3-0 on his second home run of the series. In the top of the fifth, Christian Bethancourt drove in two runs with a single to cap a three-run frame. Nashville attempted a comeback with a three-run fifth of its own and tacked on another in the sixth. Hunter Owen extended the Indians lead, 7-4, in the top of the eighth, for the win. The Indians were outhit by the Sounds, 13-8, but also drew eight walks.

ALFORD LEADING OFF: Anthony Alford launched the Indians first leadoff home run since May 11 on Sunday to begin the scoring in the series finale at Nashville. It was his second home run of the series vs. the Sounds and third in June. This month, he is hitting .444 (12-for-27) with two doubles, three home runs, eight RBI and a 1.397 OPS. He went 2-for-4 with two runs scored in the game Sunday afternoon, his fourth multi-hit game of the month. It was his first game hitting in the leadoff spot for the Indians this season. In 26 games in the leadoff spot with Triple-A Buffalo in 2019, he hit .255 (26-for-102) with no home runs.

SLAM THE DOOR: After allowing two singles in the bottom of the ninth inning, Jandel Gustave fanned Dylan Cozens looking and Luke Maile swinging to earn his fifth save of the season on Sunday at Nashville. After recording saves in three consecutive games to begin the season, Gustave earned his first of two saves this month on June 5. In his past five appearances (5.0ip), Gustave has three hits allowed, one walk and eight strikeouts. He did not allow a hit in his first three innings this month.

SCORELESS SPITZBARTH: Reliever Shea Spitzbarth is currently working an 8.1-inning scoreless streak dating back to May 23 at St. Paul. In that stretch he has a 1.08 WHIP and .143 average against (4-for-28). In 12 appearances (13.2ip) this season, Spitzbarth is 2-1 with a 1.32 ERA (2er/13.2ip) and 11 strikeouts.

OWEN ON THE BALL: Hunter Owen extended his hitting streak to three consecutive games on Sunday with a 2-for-4 performance. He singled in the sixth inning before hitting his third home run of the season in the top of the eighth inning. In the eighth inning on Saturday, he singled home Will Craig and Troy Stokes Jr. for his first multi-RBI game since May 18 at St. Paul (3 RBI).

TONIGHT: The Indians will face the Memphis Redbirds for their first regular-season matchup in history this week at Victory Field. Both teams are coming off splits against their previous opponents, with Memphis winning three straight to go 3-3 vs. Gwinnett. Knuckleballer Steven Wright will take the mound for Indianapolis coming off a loss at Nashville on June 9. For the Redbirds, LHP Zack Thompson gets the start after taking his third loss in three outings with five earned runs in five innings vs. Gwinnett.

WHAT HAPPENED IN VEGAS: Indianapolis and Memphis faced off against each other for the first and only time in history from Sept. 18-21, 2000 in Las Vegas, Nev. at the Triple-A World Series. The Indians beat the Redbirds, three games to one, while holding future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols to two singles (2-for-13) in the series. Closer Bob Scanlan, who converted a franchise-record 35 saves that season, closed out the championship for the Indians on Sept. 21. Each game of the series is listed below.

Game 1 - Sept. 18 at Memphis: W, 8-3; LF Lyle Mouton went 2-for-5 with a double, home run, two runs scored and four RBI.

Game 2 - Sept. 19 vs. Memphis: W, 3-2; LF Kurt Bierek went 3-for-3 with an RBI as the Indians won on a walk-off; LHP Rafael Roque tossed 8.0 innings and allowed just one unearned run.

Game 3 - Sept. 20 at Memphis: L, 11-4; LF Albert Pujols went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Game 4 - Sept. 21 vs. Memphis: W, 9-2; LHP Horacio Estrada went eight two-run innings and CF Damon Hollins went 2-for-4 with three RBI.

2019 IL MOST VALUABLE PITCHER: 2019 International League Most Valuable Pitcher Mitch Keller was optioned to Indianapolis on Saturday. He made 12 starts with Pittsburgh to begin the season and went 3-7 with a 7.04 ERA (37er/47.1ip) and 51 strikeouts. As Pittsburgh's No. 1 prospect in 2019, Keller was named the IL Most Valuable Pitcher after going 7-5 with a 3.56 ERA (41er/103.2ip) and 123 strikeouts with the Indians. He made his major league debut that season with Pittsburgh and has gone 5-13 with a 6.31 ERA (82er/117.0ip) in 28 career MLB starts.

