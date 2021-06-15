Saints Add Yennier Cano to Pitching Staff

ST. PAUL, MN - Yennier Cano, a 27-year-old right-hander from Havana, Cuba, was promoted to the St. Paul Saints roster from Double-A Wichita on Tuesday. Signed by the Twins as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Cano has made a rapid rise through the Twins organization.

Starting the season with the Wichita Wind Surge, Cano had a 3-1 record and a 1.47 ERA in Double-A before earning his promotion to Triple-A. A career reliever, he has struck out 28 batters, while issuing just five free passes this season. He also threw an immaculate inning for the Wind Surge on May 11th. He worked a 1.20 WHIP, while his opponents were batting .227. He has struck out 34.6% of his opponents this season.

In 2019, he started his professional career in the GCL, making two appearances before being promoted to Fort Myers, where he finished the season, making eight appearances. He did not surrender a run in his final four outings of the year, spanning 6.1 innings.

Cano was signed on July 15th, 2019 as the number two international prospect in the 2018 class.

The Minnesota Twins also announced that RHP Shaun Anderson will be joining the Saints on a Major League rehab assignment.

The Saints roster now consists of 26 players, 14 pitchers, 12 position players with three players on the injured list, and three Major League rehab assignments in Byron Buxton, Max Kepler and Anderson.

