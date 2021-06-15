Franco Extends Hit Streak, Tides Top Bulls 4-1
June 15, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Durham Bulls News Release
NORFOLK, Va. - Bulls third baseman Wander Franco recorded three hits to extend his hit streak to twelve games, however Tides second baseman Jahmai Jones clubbed three hits, including a home run, and catcher Brett Cumberland went deep as well in Norfolk's 4-1 victory over Durham on Tuesday evening at Harbor Park.
Franco (3-4, 2B, 3B) was a home run shy of hitting for the cycle as he extended his hit streak to 12. Since June 1 he owns a .417 average (20-48) with seven runs, five doubles, one triple, three homers and 13 RBI in that span. CF Josh Lowe's ninth-inning single was the only other hit recorded by Durham.
Norfolk started the scoring when Cumberland crushed a two-run homer in the third. After Jones' RBI single in the fourth, Lowe lifted a sacrifice fly in the sixth for the Bulls' lone score. Jones would then go deep one inning later with a solo shot to make it a three-run contest once again.
Tides starter Alex Wells (5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K) yielded two hits over his five scoreless frames to earn his fourth victory, while Isaac Mattson (1.0 IP, H, K) notched his first save. Durham starter Dietrich Enns (3.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 K) suffered the defeat.
The two teams are scheduled to continue their series on Wednesday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05pm ET. RHP Shane Baz (NR) is expected to make his Triple-A debut for the Bulls, while the Tides' starting pitcher has not yet been determined.
The Bulls are scheduled to return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, June 29 to start a six-game series with the Gwinnett Stripers. First pitch of that game is slated for 6:35pm ET. Tickets for that game and all remaining Bulls home games are now available at durhambulls.com.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from June 15, 2021
- RailRiders Late Surge Crushes Syracuse - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jumbo Shrimp Hold off Knights for 6-4 Win Tuesday - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Franco Extends Hit Streak, Tides Top Bulls 4-1 - Durham Bulls
- Blankenhorn Homers in Debut, But Syracuse Falls to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in Series Opener, 12-6 - Syracuse Mets
- Knights Fall to the Jumbo Shrimp 6-4 on Tuesday - Charlotte Knights
- Alford Reaches Base Four Times in 6-1 Indians Win - Indianapolis Indians
- Bisons Homer Seven Times in 14-1 Win - Buffalo Bisons
- Fast Start Not Enough, Hens Win Streak Ends at Five - Toledo Mud Hens
- Sounds Drop Series Opener to Gwinnett - Nashville Sounds
- WooSox Return Home, Continue Hot Streak with 10-1 Win - Worcester Red Sox
- Bisons Bash Seven Homers Thursday - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox beat IronPigs 10-1 - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Redbirds Drop Road Trip Opener - Memphis Redbirds
- Saints Add Yennier Cano to Pitching Staff - St. Paul Saints
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (18-17) vs. Memphis Redbirds (15-21) - Indianapolis Indians
- June 15 Game Notes: Iowa at St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- George Springer Joins Bisons on MLB Injury Rehab - Buffalo Bisons
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - June 15, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: June 15, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- Great American Club Level Cookout Offer Returns to First Horizon Park - Nashville Sounds
- Jumbo Shrimp Independence Day Fireworks Celebration Set for July 3 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.