Franco Extends Hit Streak, Tides Top Bulls 4-1

June 15, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Durham Bulls News Release







NORFOLK, Va. - Bulls third baseman Wander Franco recorded three hits to extend his hit streak to twelve games, however Tides second baseman Jahmai Jones clubbed three hits, including a home run, and catcher Brett Cumberland went deep as well in Norfolk's 4-1 victory over Durham on Tuesday evening at Harbor Park.

Franco (3-4, 2B, 3B) was a home run shy of hitting for the cycle as he extended his hit streak to 12. Since June 1 he owns a .417 average (20-48) with seven runs, five doubles, one triple, three homers and 13 RBI in that span. CF Josh Lowe's ninth-inning single was the only other hit recorded by Durham.

Norfolk started the scoring when Cumberland crushed a two-run homer in the third. After Jones' RBI single in the fourth, Lowe lifted a sacrifice fly in the sixth for the Bulls' lone score. Jones would then go deep one inning later with a solo shot to make it a three-run contest once again.

Tides starter Alex Wells (5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K) yielded two hits over his five scoreless frames to earn his fourth victory, while Isaac Mattson (1.0 IP, H, K) notched his first save. Durham starter Dietrich Enns (3.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 K) suffered the defeat.

The two teams are scheduled to continue their series on Wednesday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05pm ET. RHP Shane Baz (NR) is expected to make his Triple-A debut for the Bulls, while the Tides' starting pitcher has not yet been determined.

The Bulls are scheduled to return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, June 29 to start a six-game series with the Gwinnett Stripers. First pitch of that game is slated for 6:35pm ET. Tickets for that game and all remaining Bulls home games are now available at durhambulls.com.

