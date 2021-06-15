Alford Reaches Base Four Times in 6-1 Indians Win

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians pitching staff held the Memphis Redbirds to just three hits and fanned 12 batters in a 6-1 series-opening win on Tuesday night at Victory Field. It was the first regular-season matchup between the two teams in history.

Anthony Alford, entering the game ranked fourth among Triple-A East league leaders with a .404 on-base percentage, reached base safely in his first four plate appearances of the game. He was hit by a pitch, walked twice and singled to center field in the sixth inning to come around and score three of the Indians six runs in the game.

Indianapolis (19-17) loaded the bases with no outs in the first inning but could only plate one after back-to-back strikeouts. A walk to Hunter Owen, the second walk and third free base of the Indians' opening frame, scored Alford to give the Indians the early lead.

They struck again with another bases-loaded situation in the second. With two outs, Will Craig - who was fanned with the bases juiced in the first - singled on a ground ball in the hole between shortstop and third base to drive in Alford and Jared Oliva. To get on base, Oliva singled for the second time in as many innings.

Craig drove in his third RBI in the bottom of the fourth inning, again with two outs to score Alford. Memphis (15-22) scored its lone run on an RBI triple off the bat of Irving Lopez in the top of the fifth.

The Indians scored one run in the sixth and another in the seventh off T.J. Rivera's second home run of the season.

Steven Wright (3-2) tossed a gem for the Indians in the start, allowing just two Redbirds hits in five innings. The Indians bullpen combined to allow just three baserunners in four innings of work with six of the Indians 12 strikeouts.

Zack Thompson (L, 0-5) went 3.2 innings and surrendered four earned runs on five hits and five walks.

The first regular-season series between the Indians and Redbirds continues tomorrow night at 7:05 PM ET at Victory Field. RHP Beau Sulser (2-2, 4.60) faces off against RHP Thomas Parsons (1-2, 5.65).

