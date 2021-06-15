George Springer Joins Bisons on MLB Injury Rehab

Thee Toronto Blue Jays have announced that OF GEORGE SPRINGER will begin a Major League injury rehab assignment with the Buffalo Bisons on Tuesday. The Herd opens up a six-game series against the Red Wings at Frontier Field in Rochester..

Springer played in four games this season before being placed on the 10-day injured list due to a right quad strain on May 5. The outfielder was signed to a six-year contract this past January by Toronto after spending the previous seven seasons with the Houston Astros.

The three-time all-star was named World Series MVP in 2017 when he helped lead the Astros over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Fall Classic. Springer was the 11th overall pick in the 2011 MLB draft by Houston out of the University of Connecticut.

