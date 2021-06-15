SWB RailRiders Game Notes - June 15, 2021

June 15, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Syracuse Mets (11-25) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (23-11)

RHP Akeem Bostick (0-1, 11.81 ERA) vs. RHP Deivi García (1-2, 6.26 ERA)

| Game 35 | Home Game 17 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | June 15, 2021 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

MEET THE METS: For the first time since the opening series of the season, the RailRiders take on the Syracuse Mets in a six-game series at PNC Field this week. After losing on opening night, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre reeled off five straight wins to close the series at NBT Bank Stadium in an impressive offensive showing. The Baby Bombers hit .306 AVG/.426 OBP/.578 SLG in that series, slugging 15 home runs and scoring at least 10 runs in a game twice. The RailRiders and Mets also played the longest game in SWB franchise history in a 4-hour, 9-minute marathon on May 6, a 17-11 final. Unbelievably, that was the first of two four-hour games in that series (also May 9) and one of three four-hour games that SWB has played this season.

MAMA SAID SHUT YOU OUT: Five RailRiders pitchers combined to pitch the second shutout of the year for the club on Sunday against Buffalo in Trenton. Following the first start of the year for Nick Nelson (3.2 IP), Adam Warren (2.1 IP), Brooks Kriske, Sal Romano and Luis Garcia (1.0 IP each) kept a tough Buffalo offense off the board for the rest of the game. The 8-0 victory was the first shutout for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since a 6-0 win over Lehigh Valley in the home opener on May 11. In 2019, the RailRiders staff racked up six shutouts on the season. Sunday's contest continued a streak of 17.1 consecutive scoreless innings thrown by the SWB pitching staff, dating back to the second inning on Saturday. They have a long way to go to reach the SWB franchise record of 32.1 consecutive scoreless innings, set from June 23-28, 2007.

ON A SILVER TREY: RailRiders outfielder Trey Amburgey has been among the best hitters in all of minor league baseball this season, and entering play Sunday afternoon, has at least one hit in all 18 games he has played. That stands as the longest active hitting streak in Triple-A East, and is the the longest in the league this season. Amburgey's streak is the second-longest active streak in the minor leagues, with Cal Raleigh of Tacoma working on a 21-game hitting streak entering Tuesday night. Dating back to the end of the 2019 season, Amburgey has hit in 20 consecutive games and has at least one hit in 25 of his last 26 contests, and has reached base safely in all of those games. He is hitting .391/.462/.717 (36-for-92) in that span. The SWB franchise record for longest hitting streak belongs to Pablo Ozuna, who hit in 27 straight games in 2004 for the Red Barons, while the longest on-base streak is Brandon Drury's 32-game streak in the 2018 season.

OTHER STREAKS OF NOTE: In addition to Trey Amburgey's impressive run, the RailRiders offense features two other players with double-digit on-base streaks. Outfielder Greg Allen is riding a season-long 13-game on-base streak into play on Sunday afternoon, and infielder Hoy Park has reached base safely in 13 consecutive games. Allen has also played in two other games this season in which he did not record an official plate appearance, therefore not jeopardizing his streak and spent time on the injured list in the middle of his streak.

COMEBACK KIDS: The RailRiders erased multi-run deficits two times en route to victory during the last series with Buffalo. On Tuesday, they trailed 5-0 and eventually won 7-5, with a two-run single from Derek Dietrich in the top of the eighth putting SWB ahead for good. Then on Saturday, the RailRiders erased an early 4-0 advantage to win 6-4 in 10 innings. Andrew Velazquez put the RailRiders on top in the 10th inning when he scampered home on a wild pitch. Overall, the RailRiders have 10 come-from-behind wins this season.

EXTRA, EXTRA!: Saturday night's 10-inning affair with the Buffalo Bisons was the first extra-inning game of the season for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. It took until Game 33 of the season for the RailRiders to need extra frames to decide a game after 16 extra-inning contests in 2019. SWB went 10-6 in those contests.

CALL IT A COMEBACK: The last time the Syracuse Mets played a game at PNC Filed was the memorable Game 141 of the 2019 season, when the RailRiders completed the Miracle on Montage Mountain. Trailing 7-1 entering the bottom of the 7th and having just one hit to that point off starting pitcher Ervin Santana, the RailRiders scored five times to make it a 7-6 deficit. When Syracuse responded with six runs in the top of the 8th inning it seemed as if the RailRiders' fate was sealed, but instead they plated a season-best eight runs in an inning and grabbed a 14-13 lead en route to a win. Fittingly, this game was the final regular season game ever played in the International League, a circuit which began play in 1884 but has been disbanded and reconstituted as the Triple-A East League.

Triple-A East League Stories from June 15, 2021

