Jumbo Shrimp Hold off Knights for 6-4 Win Tuesday

June 15, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp rattled off 13 hits and worked seven walks and held off three Charlotte Knights home runs on Tuesday to win the opening game of the series, 6-4, at Truist Field.

Jacksonville (21-14) improves to 15-4 on the road this season. They were able to get a baserunner on in eight innings in the contest and put two or more aboard in seven of the nine frames against Charlotte (13-23).

Up 3-2 in the sixth inning, Bryson Brigman led off the inning with a walk, stole second, and scored on a Miguel Rojas RBI double down the right field line. Rojas finished by going 3-for-4 in his first rehab start with Jacksonville. Lorenzo Quintana, playing in his first game with Jacksonville, tripled to the right-field corner to plate Rojas and put Jacksonville in front, 5-2.

Shawn Morimando (win, 1-2) enjoyed his longest outing of the season, delivering seven innings, which matched Josh A. Smith for the longest start of the season. Morimando gave up six hits, but three were home runs, including solo shots by Mikie Mahtook and Tim Beckham in the home seventh to trim the Charlotte deficit to one. Morimando struck out five and only walked one batter.

Jacksonville added an insurance run in the top of the ninth on a Brigman single to center field with the bases loaded to plate Justin Twine, who was hit by a pitch to begin the frame. Brigman finished going 4-for-4 with a walk, two RBIs, and three runs scored.

Tommy Eveld (save, 2) was able to dance around a one-out single in the ninth to post a scoreless frame to close out the win, picking up a strikeout in the process.

Jacksonville opened the scoring with a Chad Wallach RBI groundout to score Brigman, who had led off the contest with a bloop single to right. The Jumbo Shrimp used that same formula in the third inning. Brigman singled up the middle to start the frame against Charlotte starter Reynaldo López (loss, 0-4), and Wallach came through with a RBI single through the left side to make it 2-0 Jacksonville.

Beckham put the Knights on the board for the first time in the third inning, lifting the first of his two homers over the wall in left field to make it 2-1.

Jacksonville will send righty Jordan Holloway (0-1, 1.50) to make his third rehab start for Jacksonville on Wednesday, while fellow right-hander Alex McRae (0-2, 7.82) will start for the Knights. First pitch is set for 7:04 p.m. and the broadcast will begin at 6:49 p.m. on ESPN 690, the ESPN 690 Facebook page, MiLB.tv, and on the MiLB first pitch app.

