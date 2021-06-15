Great American Club Level Cookout Offer Returns to First Horizon Park

June 15, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds have announced the return of the Great American Club Level Cookout available Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4 when the Sounds host the Louisville Bats - the Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds.

Tickets start at $65 (plus tax) and includes a Club Level ticket to the game, all-you-can-eat buffet on the Budweiser Deck or Advance Financial Deck, Budweiser and Bud Light draft beer, soda, water & tea, exclusive access to the climate-controlled Brauer Club Lounge and a pair of Sounds branded sunglasses. For an additional $5, the package includes a ticket to the Houchens Insurance Group Club located in sections 208-210. All seats in the Houchens Insurance Group Club are fully padded back and bottom seats.

The all-you-can-eat buffet includes hamburgers, hot dogs, BBQ pulled pork, chips, cookies, etc. and will begin each night when gates open (one hour prior to first pitch) and last for two hours. The Budweiser and Bud Light draft beer will be available until last call.

Sunday, July 4 includes a postgame fireworks celebration presented by BNA Nashville International Airport. The Independence Day celebration also includes the regular Sunday promotions of Kids Run the Bases presented by First Horizon.

Tickets for the Great American Club Level Cookout can be purchased at www.milb.com/nashville/tickets/cookout or by calling 615-690-4487.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.