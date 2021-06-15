Jumbo Shrimp Independence Day Fireworks Celebration Set for July 3

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The tradition of July 3 fireworks at 121 Financial Ballpark will continue in 2021, as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are hosting an Independence Day Fireworks Celebration presented by Nimnicht Family of Dealerships and Darley's Plumbing at 9:15 p.m. on Friday, July 3. Fans are invited to come early to the event, with the club screening a baseball movie on the high-definition video board at 7:30 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Seats are available to purchase at jaxshrimp.com. Ticket reps may also be reached at (904) 358-2846 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Jumbo Shrimp also have a pair of special options for the Independence Day Fireworks Celebration & Movie Night. Infield VIP tabletop seating, priced at $99 (seats a maximum of four people), features an exclusive menu feeding four people with the selection of one appetizer, two entrées and one dessert (menu listed below). Reservations for infield VIP tables are extremely limited, and must be booked no later than Wednesday, June 30 by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846.

A limited number of exclusive climate-controlled suites with indoor seating and outdoor balcony seats will also be open for the event. The $500 package includes 10 tickets, a pair of menu options (listed below) and the ability to add on drinks. Suites are extremely limited and must be booked no later than Wednesday, June 30 by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846.

The Family Movie Night VIP Table menu is as follows:

Appetizers (Choose one)

-Unlimited Popcorn

-Unlimited Potato Chips

-Chips & Salsa (Feeds 4)

-Fruit Salad (Feeds 4)

Entrees (Choose Two)

-Pizza cut in 8 slices (cheese, pepperoni or up to three of the following: pineapple, peppers, onions, mushrooms, bacon, pepperoni)

-12 Chicken Tenders & family portions of Tator Tots (served with BBQ sauce or ranch)

-3 hot dogs & 3 cheeseburgers

-Pulled Pork Nachos (Tortilla chips layered with pulled pork, cheese & jalapenos)

Dessert (Choose one)

-Brownies (Feeds 4)

-Cookies (Feeds 4)

-Apple Slices (Feeds 4)

Add-ons

Water - $4

20 oz. Coke, Sprite or Diet Coke - $5

12 oz. Yuengling, Miller Lite, Bud Light or Michelob Ultra - $4

12 oz. Intuition Ale - Shrimp Boat - $6

19 oz. White Claw - $11

House Wine Mondavi (750 ml - Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay, Merlot, Cabernet) - $20

The Jumbo Shrimp Independence Day Fireworks Celebration & Movie Night Suite Package menus are as follows (no substitutions):

OPTION 1: Includes popcorn, 10 hot dogs, 30 chicken tenders, five French fry orders, five cookies, five boxes of candy, five waters and five sodas (Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite).

OPTION 2: Includes popcorn, chips and salsa, 12-cut pizza, 10 5-oz. burgers, five cookies, five boxes of candy, five waters and five sodas (Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite).

ADD-ONS

Non-Alcoholic (6-pack, 20 oz. bottles)

Water - $20

Non-Alcoholic (6-pack, 12 oz. cans)

Coke, Sprite or Diet Coke - $20

Beer (6-pack, 12 oz. cans)

Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, Miller Lite, Yuengling - $30

House Wine

Merlot, Chardonnay, Cabernet, Pinot Grigio - $35

Liquor (375 ml)

Sailor Jerry or El Jimador - $35

Makers Mark or Bacardi - $40

Titos - $50

