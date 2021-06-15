Knights Fall to the Jumbo Shrimp 6-4 on Tuesday

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - Designated hitter Tim Beckham launched two home runs and right fielder Mikie Mahtook added another, but the Charlotte Knights dropped the opening game of a six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp by a score of 6-4 on Tuesday evening from Truist Field.

Beckham has enjoyed an impressive month of June. The 31-year-old, who homered in back-to-back games in Durham last week, now has five home runs in the month (10 games). On Tuesday, he hit a solo home run in the third inning and added another solo shot in the seventh inning. Both of his homers, along with the solo shot from Mahtook in the seventh, came off Jacksonville starter Shawn Morimando (1-2, 6.35), who earned the win.

For the season, Mahtook and Beckham are now tied with 1B/OF Gavin Sheets and third baseman Jake Burger for the team lead in homers with six. Shortstop Matt Reynolds chipped in with two hits and extended his hit streak to nine consecutive games.

Charlotte RHP Reynaldo López (0-4, 8.31) was saddled with the loss after he allowed three runs on eight hits over 4.2 innings pitched.

The Knights and Jumbo Shrimp will continue their series on Wednesday with game two at 7:04 p.m. from Truist Field. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time radio broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com.

