Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: June 15, 2021

June 15, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







Tuesday, June 15th 6:05 p.m CT Memphis Redbirds (15-21) at Indianapolis Indians (18-17) Game 1 of 6

Victory Field / Indianapolis, IN Game #37 of 120 / Away Game #13 of 60

LHP Zack Thompson (0-4, 9.51 ERA) vs. RHP Steven Wright (2-2, 4.57 ERA)

MiLB First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Redbirds made it three straight wins to close out a two-week-long homestand, beating the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate, Atlanta Braves) 7-6 in 10 innings on a steamy Sunday in Memphis. Down 4-1 entering the bottom of the sixth, the "Rallybirds" made their charge. Memphis scored three runs on four hits to tie the game, highlighted by a two-run single from John Nogowski. The 'Birds tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the eighth to take a 6-4 lead, but the Stripers answered with two runs in the top of the ninth to knot the game at six. The game remained tied until the bottom of the 10th, when Ali Sánchez lined a sharp single to left field with the bases loaded and two outs, scoring Conner Capel and sending the crowd home happy.

Walking Off in Memphis: Ali Sánchez's game-winning single in the bottom of the 10th inning on Sunday afternoon marked the seventh time this season that the Redbirds have won a game on a walk-off plate appearance. That is tied with the most of any team in the Major Leagues so far this season. The Boston Red Sox also have seven walk-off wins. Their latest was on Monday night, when Rafael Devers lined a walk-off single in the ninth inning off the Green Monster at Fenway Park to give Boston a 2-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Rally Birds: Sunday afternoon marked another comeback win for the Memphis Redbirds. 11 of the 'Birds 15 wins this season have occurred in come-from-behind fashion. Memphis also has ten wins by just one run.

Memphis Starter: Zack Thompson makes his seventh appearance and sixth overall start with the Redbirds this season. The 2019 first-round pick last pitched against Gwinnett last Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader, allowing five runs (all earned) on eight hits in 5.0 innings pitched. Thompson had allowed just two runs and five hits before a disastrous sixth inning, when he surrendered three runs on three hits plus two walks (including a three-run home run) that chased him from the game. For the season, the former Kentucky Wildcat has posted an ERA of 9.51 in 23.2 IP with 18 strikeouts and 15 walks.

Indianapolis Starter: Steven Wright opposes Zack Thompson on the mound tonight for Indianapolis. The righthander has made six appearances (four starts) with the Pirates' Triple-A affiliate this season, posting an ERA of 4.57 in 21.2 IP with 18 strikeouts and 11 strikeouts. Wright made 81 MLB appearances with the Boston Red Sox since making his debut during the 2013 season. On March 21, Wright signed a minor league contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates that included an invitation to Spring Training.

Free Bases: The Redbirds offense has made a living drawing walks during their current three-game win streak. Memphis has coaxed 22 free passes over their past three games, including 10 walks in the win against Gwinnett on Friday night. For the season, the 'Birds have walked 10 times in a game three times this season. Kramer Robertson has drawn five walks by himself in the past three games, including four free passes in Friday night's victory.

Lockdown Bullpen: The Memphis bullpen has done an outstanding job during their current winning streak. Nine different pitchers have combined to throw 15.0 innings with just five hits and two earned runs allowed while striking out 15 batters. Connor Jones has been maybe the most impressive of the bunch of 'Birds coming out of the bullpen. He has pitched twice in the past three games, combining to work 2.1 scoreless innings with just one hit allowed and two strikeouts.

