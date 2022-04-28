Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (10-9) at Iowa Cubs (10-9)

LOCATION: Principal Park

FIRST PITCH: 7:38 PM ET

GAME #20 / Road #8: Indianapolis Indians (10-9) at Iowa Cubs (10-9)

PROBABLES: RHP Max Kranick (0-1, 10.80) vs. RHP Matt Swarmer (2-0, 1.08)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

ABOUT YESTERDAY: The Indians offense was held to just four hits in a 3-2 loss to the I-Cubs yesterday afternoon. Ji-Hwan Bae gave the Indians an early lead in the third inning with an opposite-field solo home run for his first of the season. With two outs in the fifth inning, Iowa took the lead, 2-1, and snapped a 13-inning scoreless streak to begin the series with a two-run home run by Esteban Quiroz. Jason Delay notched an RBI single in the seventh off right-hander Erich Uelmen to score Bligh Madris and even the score, 2-2. The tie didn't last long, as the I-Cubs responded with a run of their own on a wild pitch by Brad Case in the bottom half of the frame.

JI-HWAN'S HOMER: Ji-Hwan Bae launched his first career Triple-A home run yesterday to put the Indians up in the third inning, 1-0. With one out, the left-hander sent a towering fly ball out the opposite way to left field for his third extra-base hit of the season and his first since he roped a double on 4/17 at St. Paul. Bae began the season on a hot streak, hitting safely in his first seven games and nine of 11 through 4/19. He had since slowed down, going hitless in five consecutive games before going yard for his third RBI this season yesterday.

CATCHERS COLLECTING: Jason Delay extended the Indians' catching corps collective hitting streak to five-games yesterday with an RBI single in the seventh inning. On Tuesday, former I-Cub Taylor Davis recorded the third multi-hit game by an Indians catcher this season (also: Michael Perez, 4/22; Delay, 4/19). After the Indians' three catchers combined for a .031 average (1-for-32) through the first 11 games, they have hit .391 (9-for-23) over their last eight.

MADRIS IN DES MOINES: Bligh Madris added to his impressive career numbers vs. the I-Cubs with two walks in four plate appearances yesterday. The outfielder raked against Iowa last season, hitting .423 (22-for-52) with six doubles, three home runs, 17 RBI and seven walks in 18 games. He now owns a career .508 on-base percentage vs. the I-Cubs.

MARTIN MASHING: On Tuesday, Mason Martin went 2-for-4 with a career-high tying fourth triple and eighth double in 16 games this season. He hit four triples in 131 games between Single-A Greensboro and High-A Bradenton in 2019, and he has now hit 11 three-baggers in his career. Martin has been an extra-base hit machine so far, with his 15 extra-base hits ranking first in all of Minor League Baseball. He has recorded at least one extra-base hit in 11 of his 17 games played, with Tuesday marking his third contest in which he recorded multiple. In addition, the heavy hitter currently ranks among all MiLB and International League qualifiers in the following categories:

Category â Minor League Baseball International League

15 extra-base hits 1st 1st

4 triples T-1st T-1st

8 doubles T-6th T-4th

46 total bases T-6th T-2nd

TODAY: The Indians will look to retake the series lead in Iowa tonight at 7:38 PM ET. The Indians and I-Cubs faced off 24 times in 2021 and Indy went 11-13 with a 6-6 record at Principal Park. Indianapolis was the only team in the newly-formed Triple-A East that had a losing record against Iowa last season. Max Kranick will take the mound for the second start of his rehab assignment with Indianapolis tonight after surrendering a pair of home runs in 1.2 innings to Columbus on 4/22. Kranick made one start vs. the I-Cubs in 2021, on 7/3 at Victory Field, and surrendered five runs in 3.0 innings. For Iowa, Matt Swarmer will take the mound for his fourth career start vs. Indianapolis.

AUGUST 6-8, 2021 AT IOWA: The Indians combined for 13 home runs in three games from 8/6-8/8/21 at Iowa to set a Victory Field record for homers in a three-game span. The Indians began the streak with six home runs on 8/6, their most since tying a Victory Field era high with seven home runs on 7/6/17 at Columbus. They followed with five home runs on Saturday night, marking the highest number of home runs in back-to-back games for the team dating back to 1996 when Victory Field opened. Eight different Indians batters launched home runs, with Anthony Alford, Hunter Owen, Cole Tucker, Michael Chavis and Bligh Madris each hitting two in the three-game span. Of Indianapolis' 33 runs scored in those 27 innings of baseball, 21 came via the long ball.

ALMOST ANOTHER: On 4/13 at St. Paul, just thirteen days prior to Tuesday night's 8.1 no-hit innings, Chase De Jong, Austin Brice and Yerry De Los Santos combined for the Indians first no-hitter since 2012. Had the feat been completed on Tuesday, it would have been just the second time Indianapolis tossed multiple no-hitters in one season (also: 4/29/12 at Durham and 8/9/12 vs. Charlotte). Instead, the Indians one-hitter became the 12th in Victory Field history and the first since 7/24/19 at Syracuse (James Marvel, Montana DuRapau, Dovydas Neverauskas).

THIS DATE IN 1998: Indians starting pitcher Steve Parris recorded 16 strikeouts over 7.0 innings of two-run ball, and the Indians rolled to a 14-3 win against Charlotte at Victory Field. The 16 punchouts set a new Victory Field era record, a feat that lasted until Ian Snell fanned 17 Mud Hens on June 28, 2009. The previous single-game best for strikeouts in the short lifespan of The Vic was held by Brett Tomko, who had 12 in 6.1 innings pitched vs. Omaha on May 8, 1997.

