Late Norfolk Rally Too Much for Stripers in 6-3 Loss
April 28, 2022 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (8-13) led 3-0 through six innings, but could not withstand a late rally in a 6-3 loss to the Norfolk Tides (12-9) on Thursday night at Coolray Field.
Decisive Play: Tucker Davidson opened the game with 6.0 scoreless innings, but allowed the first three Norfolk hitters to reach base in the seventh. Johnny Rizer put the Tides on top 4-3 with a two-run single to left off Brandyn Sittinger (L, 1-2). Norfolk added two insurance runs in the ninth on an error.
Key Contributors: Davidson struck out nine over 6.2 innings, retiring 16 consecutive hitters from the first through the sixth. Braden Shewmake went 2-for-4 with a double, walk, run scored, and two stolen bases. Pat Valaika, Greyson Jenista, and Chadwick Tromp each drove in a run.
Noteworthy: Davidson's nine strikeouts were the most by a Gwinnett pitcher this season. The last time he struck out nine was May 23, 2021 at Nashville, when he allowed just one hit in 6.0 innings. Georgia Gwinnett College product Cole Uvila (S, 3) worked a scoreless ninth for Norfolk.
Next Game (Friday, April 29): Gwinnett vs. Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. LHP Kyle Muller (1-1, 3.66 ERA) for the Stripers vs. RHP Kyle Bradish (2-0, 1.20 ERA) for the Tides. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
