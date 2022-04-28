Protestors Welcome to Cross the River to CHS Field on Friday Night

April 28, 2022 - International League (IL) - St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - It's one of the biggest games in Minnesota Timberwolves franchise history and the St. Paul Saints want to do their part to ensure the only statements made on Friday night are by Anthony Edwards, Karl Anthony Towns and the rest of the Wolves squad. In an attempt to alleviate some of the pressure being felt by Target Center security, the St. Paul Saints will welcome all protesters to their game against the Nashville Sounds on Friday, April 29th.

The Saints are hoping protesters aren't too chicken to cross the river and enjoy a night at CHS Field. No matter the protest you want heard, fans will be welcomed into the ballpark and link together to get their point across. The cozy 7,210 seat ballpark will ensure that your message will stick with those in attendance. Just make sure you find an impactful way to do so because we don't want you to lay an egg.

We're not here to jest, but those fans that have the most convincing argument for the cause they are taking up will receive a free chicken as they walk through the gates.

We don't want fans running around like a chicken with their head cut off, so the Saints will provide demonstrators with all the tools they will need for an impactful protest. If you're more of a sign person, the Saints will supply you with posterboard and markers to let the rest of the crowd know if you think a hot dog is a sandwich or not.

Glue words can make your message feel a little too long, but bottles of glue can make your protest more impactful. The Saints will provide an area where fans can stick themselves to a wall, floor or anything else in protest of those people who put fruit on their dessert.

No protest is complete without chaining yourself to an inanimate object. Locks and chains will be provided so you can wrap yourself around the fair pole (or is it a foul pole)? Either way, lock yourself to it and scream at the top of your lungs on what to call it.

There is no need to sneak into the ballpark pretending to be an umpire, but should you choose to dress like the Men in Blue, the Saints will hand over umpire shirts as you attempt to do your best Frank Drebin/Enrico Pallazzo impersonation.

All the yelling and screaming is sure to make you hungry, so head to one of our concession stands for a special on roasted chicken.

So come one, come all, no matter your message, but the goal is to make sure that protestors at Target Center are as scarce as hen's teeth because as anyone knows that takes up a cause, to make omelets, you have to break some eggs.

The Saints take on the Nashville Sounds, the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, April 29 at 6:37 p.m. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and following the game is a post-game fireworks show powered by Xcel Energy to the music of Country Music.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets begin at $5 for the Treasure Island berm seating, $6 bleacher seats, $15 for outfield reserved, $18 for drink rail, infield reserved, and home plate reserved. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $2 per ticket. Post-Game SPIREworks Supershow on May 29 and Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (July 2, July 3, and September 4) are an additional $3 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.