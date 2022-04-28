Iowa Capitalizes on Indy Miscues

April 28, 2022 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (11-9) used three errors from the Indianapolis Indians (10-10) to take game three of the series by a score of 7-3, Thursday at Principal Park.

For the third straight game, Indianapolis got on the board first when Mason Martin hit a solo home run. Iowa answered right back in the home half of the second inning on an RBI single to tie it 1-1.

Both teams also scored two runs in the fifth, keeping the game tied 3-3. Stephen Gonsalves kept the Indians off the board after the fifth, throwing 2.1 scoreless frames. The lefty allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out four.

For the first time in the game, Iowa took the lead in the seventh, scoring two runs on a throwing error from Indianapolis. They added two more in the eighth on a solo home run from John Hicks and an RBI double from Esteban Quiroz.

Ben Leeper, who entered the game in the eighth inning, earned his first save of the year with two scoreless frames. The righty did not allow a hit while striking out two, giving Iowa a 2-1 series lead.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Stephen Gonsalves earned his first win of the season, tossing 2.1 innings of one-hit ball.

- Esteban Quiroz extended his hitting streak to three games with his RBI double in the eighth inning tonight. It is his longest streak of the season, marking back-to-back games with an extra-base hit.

- Ben Leeper earned his first save of the season, a six-out save, striking out two batters over his two scoreless innings.

Iowa and Indianapolis are set to play game four of the six-game series tomorrow night at Principal Park, with first pitch set for 7:08 pm. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.