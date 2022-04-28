Plates Eat up Mets, 13-6, Thursday Afternoon

All nine starters had at least one hit as the Red Wings trounced the Syracuse Mets, 13-6, Thursday afternoon at Frontier Field.

Luis Garcia set the tone with a two-run home run in the first and the Wings (11-9) never looked back. The homer was Garcia's third in four plate appearances dating back to Tuesday's game and his team-leading fifth of the season.

Rochester pulled away in the fifth scoring four runs courtesy of a Josh Palacios two-run double and a Richard Urena two-run single.

Joey Meneses added the exclamation point with a two-run shot in the sixth inning - his fourth long ball of the season - to make it 11-3.

Dee Strange-Gordon went 1-for-4 with a run scored in his second rehab game with the Red Wings.

Donovan Casey, Garcia and Palacios all had mulit-hit afternoons for Rochester.

Jefry Rodriguez got the start and struck out nine over 4 1/3 innings. Reed Garrett earned the win tossing 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief behind Rodriguez.

Game three of the series is Friday night at 6:05 pm.

