Tully Too Tall an Order for Bats in 5-0 Shutout Loss

April 28, 2022 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release







COLUMBUS, OHIO - Starter Tanner Tully pitched a gem, scattering just four hits over 6.0 scoreless innings to lead the Columbus Clippers to a 5-0 shutout win over the Louisville Bats Thursday night at Huntington Park.

The shutout was the first against the Bats this season. Prior to tonight's blanking, Louisville's offense had been dialed in to lead all of Minor League Baseball in both hits and batting average over the last four games.

Tully retired each of his first 10 batters faced before finally blinking on a double from Ronnie Dawson in the top of the fourth. The left-hander worked around two total hits in the frame to escape unharmed and cruise to his 6.0 shutout frames with just four hits and no walks with two strikeouts.

His counterpart, Ben Lively, punched out eight Clippers batters in his 6.0 frames, but also surrendered four runs on seven hits. He yielded a solo homer in the first inning of the game for the only form of offense the Clippers would need in the shutout.

Despite the loss, Dawson extended his hitting streak to a team season high-tying seven straight games with his double. Albert Almora also logged a hit in the contest and now has 13 hits in eight games since his Bats debut.

The two teams continue their six-game series Friday at 6:15 p.m. at Huntington Park. Cincinnati Reds right-hander Luis Castillo (NR) is scheduled to make a rehab start against RHP Peyton Battenfield (1-1, 2.70).

