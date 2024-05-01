Gambrell Tosses Six Innings as WooSox Beat Lehigh Valley 5-2

WORCESTER, M.A. - The Worcester Red Sox (13-15) won their third in a row on Wednesday afternoon, a 5-2 victory over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (11-15) at Polar Park.

For the second straight day, the WooSox received a quality start-on Wednesday, Grant Gambrell delivered six innings of one-run ball, striking out three and allowing seven baserunners on the way to his first win of the season.

Gambrell retired 14 of the first 17 he faced, ultimately throwing 77 pitches (53 strikes, a 69% strike rate).

Offensively, Worcester took a stranglehold on the game with a four-run fourth, sending 10 men to the plate in the frame. After a flyout, Mark Contreras reached on a single, then scored on a Corey Rosier double down the right field line. A groundout brought up Karson Simas, and he delivered his fifth RBI in two days, ripping a single up the middle to plate Rosier.

A Tyler McDonough single put two on for Chase Meidroth, who doubled the home team's lead with a two-run knock through the left side.

In 24 Triple-A games, Meidroth now has 22 hits, 22 walks and 12 RBI.

Lehigh Valley mustered one significant threat against Gambrell, plating a run in the sixth on an Aramis Garcia sac-fly.

The WooSox got it back an inning later on a rocket double to left-center for Niko Kavadas, his third double in two days and his 12th extra-base-hit in 22 games.

For the second straight day, the Worcester bullpen was strong. Jorge Benitez struck out three in the seventh, while Sal Romano tossed a runless eighth.

The IronPigs pushed across a run in the ninth on a bloop single from Cal Stevenson, but Luis Guerrero retired Kody Clemens on a groundout to seal the victory, improving Worcester's home record to 7-6.

The WooSox continue the six-game series on Thursday at 6:05 p.m. against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. On the mound, Red Sox rehabber Nick Pivetta gets the start, facing Michael Mercado (0-0, 0.00). Television coverage is on NESN+, while radio coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

