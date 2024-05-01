Gambrell Tosses Six Innings as WooSox Beat Lehigh Valley 5-2
May 1, 2024 - International League (IL)
Worcester Red Sox News Release
WORCESTER, M.A. - The Worcester Red Sox (13-15) won their third in a row on Wednesday afternoon, a 5-2 victory over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (11-15) at Polar Park.
For the second straight day, the WooSox received a quality start-on Wednesday, Grant Gambrell delivered six innings of one-run ball, striking out three and allowing seven baserunners on the way to his first win of the season.
Gambrell retired 14 of the first 17 he faced, ultimately throwing 77 pitches (53 strikes, a 69% strike rate).
Offensively, Worcester took a stranglehold on the game with a four-run fourth, sending 10 men to the plate in the frame. After a flyout, Mark Contreras reached on a single, then scored on a Corey Rosier double down the right field line. A groundout brought up Karson Simas, and he delivered his fifth RBI in two days, ripping a single up the middle to plate Rosier.
A Tyler McDonough single put two on for Chase Meidroth, who doubled the home team's lead with a two-run knock through the left side.
In 24 Triple-A games, Meidroth now has 22 hits, 22 walks and 12 RBI.
Lehigh Valley mustered one significant threat against Gambrell, plating a run in the sixth on an Aramis Garcia sac-fly.
The WooSox got it back an inning later on a rocket double to left-center for Niko Kavadas, his third double in two days and his 12th extra-base-hit in 22 games.
For the second straight day, the Worcester bullpen was strong. Jorge Benitez struck out three in the seventh, while Sal Romano tossed a runless eighth.
The IronPigs pushed across a run in the ninth on a bloop single from Cal Stevenson, but Luis Guerrero retired Kody Clemens on a groundout to seal the victory, improving Worcester's home record to 7-6.
The WooSox continue the six-game series on Thursday at 6:05 p.m. against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. On the mound, Red Sox rehabber Nick Pivetta gets the start, facing Michael Mercado (0-0, 0.00). Television coverage is on NESN+, while radio coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 1, 2024
- Gambrell Tosses Six Innings as WooSox Beat Lehigh Valley 5-2 - Worcester Red Sox
- Travis Blankenhorn Wins April's Player of the Month - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Bats Could Not Keep Pace with Indianapolis on Wednesday - Buffalo Bisons
- Knights Drop Wednesday's Game to Redbirds, 7-3 - Charlotte Knights
- SWB Game Notes - May 1 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Memphis Slugs Its Way to Lunchtime Victory at Charlotte - Memphis Redbirds
- Marlins' Burger Embarks on Rehab Assignment with Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Winners of Savannah Bananas Ticket Lottery for Games at Sahlen Field to be Notified May 3 - Buffalo Bisons
- May 1 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 1 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Clippers Walk-Off in Extras - Columbus Clippers
- Fitts Retires 17 Straight, WooSox Pound Seven Doubles in 12-5 Win over IronPigs - Worcester Red Sox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Worcester Red Sox Stories
- Gambrell Tosses Six Innings as WooSox Beat Lehigh Valley 5-2
- Fitts Retires 17 Straight, WooSox Pound Seven Doubles in 12-5 Win over IronPigs
- Grissom Goes 4-For-4 in 8-5 WooSox Win
- Early Offense Not Enough in 8-7 Loss to Toledo
- Late WooSox Rally Falls Short in 4-3 Loss