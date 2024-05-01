Travis Blankenhorn Wins April's Player of the Month

May 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings name OF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN Player of the Month for his performance in April. The 2023 team MVP carried a .304 batting average (24-for-79) across all 21 games, and ranked among the Red Wings leaderboard (min. 50 at-bats) in multiple offensive categories through the month. He led the way in RBI (17), extra-base hits (13), slugging percentage (.633), and OPS (1.015), while tying the team lead with six home runs and one triple. He also became the first Red Wing to enter the month of May with seven home runs since at least 2004, hitting his first of the season on March 31 at Syracuse.

Blankenhorn was also named International Player of the Week on April 22 for his performance against Toledo (April 16-21). Over the course of the series, he led the International League with eight extra-base hits, and 29 total bases while tying the league lead with five home runs.

