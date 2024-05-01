Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 1 vs. Syracuse

May 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Syracuse Mets (15-11) vs. Rochester Red Wings (12-12)

Wednesday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

LHP Joey Lucchesi (2-1, 2.42) vs. RHP Spenser Watkins (1-0, 6.11)

TURN THE PAGE: The Rochester Red Wings allowed a season-high four home runs in their series-opening contest against Syracuse last night, falling 13-5...2B DARREN BAKER and 3B JACK DUNN paced the offense with a pair of hits apiece while rehabbing CF VICTOR ROBLES roped a triple in his first game with Rochester in 2024...RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE allowed three earned on three hits across 5.0 innings of work, and RHP ROBERT GSELLMAN turned in 2.1 scoreless innings of his own...the Red Wings look to even the series at one game each tonight, sending RHP SPENSER WATKINS to the mound against Mets southpaw LHP Joey Lucchesi.

EDGE OF SEVENTEEN: With an infield single in the bottom of the 2nd inning last night, 2B DARREN BAKER has now reached base safely in a team-leading 17 straight games...this is the second-longest active streak in the International League, trailing only Mike Ford (LOU, 20)...the University of California product finished 2-for-3 with an RBI single and a run scored...he has also hit safely in seven consecutive games, second-longest active hitting streak on the team behind LF JAMES WOOD ...

Dating back to the beginning of his streak on 4/7, Baker leads the team with a .381 batting average (24-for-63), fifth-best in the International League.

TO THE VICTOR GO THE SPOILS: Rehabbing CF VICTOR ROBLES made his 2024 Red Wing debut last night and logged the Wings' fourth triple of the season to highlight a 1-for-3 line, adding a run scored and an RBI...this was Robles' first three-bagger since 4/22/2023 at Minnesota, with Washington...

Across a four-game rehab stint with Rochester in 2023 from 6/10 through game one of a doubleheader on 6/15, Robles hit .364 (4-for-11) with a pair of home runs, a double and four RBI...both of his homers came in one game on 6/13, the only multi-homer game of his career.

23 & ME: LF JAMES WOOD roped his team-leading 31st hit of the season yesterday, going 1-for-4 at the plate with an RBI single and a stolen base...he has now collected a hit in eight consecutive games since 4/20 against Toledo, the longest hitting streak by a Red Wing this season and tied for the second-longest active streak in the International League...

Wood is tied for fifth in the International League in hits (31) and is tied for sixth with 21 runs scored.

JACKED UP: RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE tied a Red Wings season-high for the second time this season (3/31 at SYR) with 5.0 innings pitched, allowing three earned on three hits while walking three and striking out four last night...he joins LHP DJ HERZ as the only Rochester starters to log at least 5.0 innings multiple times this season.

KING ROBERT: RHP ROBERT GSELLMAN logged 2.1 scoreless innings of relief in the contest yesterday, allowing just two hits...this marks his first scoreless relief appearance of at least 2.0 innings since 5/23/2021 with New York-NL (3.0 IP)...

Gsellman leads all Wings pitchers with 19 strikeouts this season.

SPEEDY GONZALES: PH JARRETT GONZALES made his Triple-A debut last night, working a walk for the first time in his career...this was his first plate appearance since 6/22/2023 at Richmond (SF) with Double-A Harrisburg...

Gonzales is the 17th-position player to suit up for the Wings in 2024.

International League Stories from May 1, 2024

