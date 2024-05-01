Fitts Retires 17 Straight, WooSox Pound Seven Doubles in 12-5 Win over IronPigs

May 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, M.A. - A seven double night powered the Worcester Red Sox (12-15) to a dominant series-opening victory on Tuesday night, a 12-5 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (11-14).

Richard Fitts turned in another quality start for the WooSox, posting the following line: 6 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K. The right-hander allowed the first three batters he faced to reach, then proceeded to retire 17 straight and 18 of his final 20.

Over his first five Triple-A starts, Fitts has a 3.76 ERA with 24 strikeouts, including a career-best seven on Tuesday night.

The IronPigs scored twice in the first on a single and sac-fly, and after Fitts got out of the inning, the WooSox offense answered immediately.

Two walks and a single loaded the bases for Jamie Westbrook, who socked a game-tying double to left, plating two before an out was recorded. After a groundout, Niko Kavadas doubled off the wall in center, scoring two more to make it 4-2.

Ultimately, Worcester would score in each of its first four offensive innings and eight total times. A Corey Rosier double set up a Nathan Hickey sac-fly in the second, while three consecutive two-baggers from Mark Contreras, Kavadas and Tyler McDonough extended the lead to 7-2. Westbrook doubled again in the fourth, scoring on a Contreras RBI single.

Altogether, Worcester recorded seven doubles for the second time in the four-year history of Polar Park (9/4/22 vs. SYR). They also hit seven balls tracked at over 100 miles-per-hour against Lehigh Valley pitching.

In the eighth, Nathan Hickey scored on a wild pitch, and with two men on, Karson Simas stepped to the plate.

In his third Triple-A game, the 22-year-old delivered his first home run at the level, a three-run shot to left to make it 12-2. Simas began the year with Single-A Greenville and did not play in Double-A before debuting with Worcester last week.

Out of the bullpen, Vladimir Gutierrez turned in a three-inning save, the first of his professional career. The IronPigs scored three times in the ninth, but Gutierrez got a popup to Simas to finish off the win.

The WooSox continue the six-game series on Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. On the mound, Grant Gambrell (0-3, 5.04) faces Mick Abel (1-1, 5.60). Television coverage is on NESN, while radio coverage begins at 11:55 a.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 1, 2024

Fitts Retires 17 Straight, WooSox Pound Seven Doubles in 12-5 Win over IronPigs - Worcester Red Sox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.