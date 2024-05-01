Knights Drop Wednesday's Game to Redbirds, 7-3

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - Charlotte first baseman Carlos Pérez hit a solo homer as the Knights fell by a score of 7-3 to the Memphis Redbirds at Truist Field on Wednesday. Pérez went 2-4 with the home run, a double, two runs scored and one RBI in the loss.

RHP Jake Woodford (1-2, 8.06) started the game and was saddled with the loss for Charlotte, throwing six innings and giving up four runs, two of them earned on seven hits and one walk while striking out five batters. In relief, RHP Aaron McGarity pitched a scoreless inning, giving up just two hits in his outing for the Knights.

Memphis took an early lead with a walk and RBI in the first inning and extended their lead with a two-run double in the third inning.

Charlotte chipped away at the lead in the fourth inning with designated hitter Oscar Colás leading off the inning with a single then Pérez hit a double to put two runs into scoring position. Catcher Adam Hackenberg plated one run with a fielder's choice, then second baseman Zach Remillard cut the lead to 3-2 with an RBI groundout.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Pérez hit his solo homer to trim the lead to 5-3, and another two runs came in for the Redbirds in the ninth as they won 7-3.

The Knights will continue the six-game home series against the Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) on Thursday night from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte, NC. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call on www.CharlotteKnights.com starting at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday. First pitch is set for 7:04 p.m.

